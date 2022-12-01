Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeSports

Lionel Messi misses penalty against Poland, gets brutally trolled as 'Pessi' trends on Twitter

Lionel Messi missed a crucial spot-kick against Poland in the final Group C game of FIFA World Cup 2022 and was subsequently trolled by fans.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 01, 2022, 01:56 AM IST

Lionel Messi misses penalty against Poland, gets brutally trolled as 'Pessi' trends on Twitter
Messi gets brutally trolled after penalty miss against Poland

Lionel Messi's Argentina squared off against Poland in the FIFA World Cup 2022 Group C fixture with both teams needing a win to qualify for the round of 16. Messi's side was handed a golden opportunity to get their noses in front however, the former Barcelona forward missed a penalty and thus the match remained goal-less. 

There was a lot of debate about whether the penalty should have been awarded or not in the first place, with many former footballers, including Jamie Carragher were of the opinion that it should not have been given a penalty. 

The referee was told by his fellow officials to take a look at the coming together between Poland's goalie Wojciech Szczesny and Messi after which the Argentinian talisman was left clattered on the floor. 

READ| LIVE Updates| Poland 0-0 Argentina, Saudi Arabia 0-0 Mexico FIFA World Cup 2022 Group C Football match score

After a VAR review, the referee pointed to the spot and up stepped Messi, but Szczesny redeemed himself, making a stunning save, which proved to be the second consecutive penalty he saved, earlier, denying Ecuador from the spot as well. 

After Messi's penalty was saved, 'Pessi' started to trend on Twitter was the Argentine skipper was brutally trolled by fans. 

Check how fans reacted to Messi's missed penalty:

Thankfully, Messi's side didn't have to wait too long as they were put into the lead shortly after the restart as Alexis Mac Allister scored from close range to give Argentina the lead against Poland. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Not just Nick Jonas, THESE celebs too have been diagnosed with diabetes in the past
Urvashi Rautela should be next Barbie girl, these pics are proof
Enola Holmes 2, Khakee The Bihar Chapter, Monica O My Darling, Tanaav: OTT release in November 2022
5 times Malaika Arora aced with her stunning outfits
Buttermilk health benefits: Know 5 reasons to include chaas in your diet
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Optical Illusion: Can you find the hidden number within 8 seconds?
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.