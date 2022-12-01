Lionel Messi misses penalty against Poland, gets brutally trolled as 'Pessi' trends on Twitter

Messi gets brutally trolled after penalty miss against Poland

Lionel Messi's Argentina squared off against Poland in the FIFA World Cup 2022 Group C fixture with both teams needing a win to qualify for the round of 16. Messi's side was handed a golden opportunity to get their noses in front however, the former Barcelona forward missed a penalty and thus the match remained goal-less.

There was a lot of debate about whether the penalty should have been awarded or not in the first place, with many former footballers, including Jamie Carragher were of the opinion that it should not have been given a penalty.

The referee was told by his fellow officials to take a look at the coming together between Poland's goalie Wojciech Szczesny and Messi after which the Argentinian talisman was left clattered on the floor.

After a VAR review, the referee pointed to the spot and up stepped Messi, but Szczesny redeemed himself, making a stunning save, which proved to be the second consecutive penalty he saved, earlier, denying Ecuador from the spot as well.

After Messi's penalty was saved, 'Pessi' started to trend on Twitter was the Argentine skipper was brutally trolled by fans.

Check how fans reacted to Messi's missed penalty:

Messi will be the reason to knock out Argentina from the World Cup! What a legend!! — (@abdallah_rm11) November 30, 2022

Szczesny watching Messi on the Penalty pic.twitter.com/qetL2CwaGQ — Tackle From Behind (@tacklefromb) November 30, 2022

No wonder Messi fans are obsessed with excluding penalties, their GOAT can’t score them — Trey (@UTDTrey) November 30, 2022

Lionel Messi is the first player ever to have two penalties saved in the World Cup! pic.twitter.com/RLbQbAs7Qy — SPORTbible (@sportbible) November 30, 2022

Messi after seeing Saudi Arabia bottom of the grouppic.twitter.com/CFkmkEKtlk — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) November 30, 2022

Thankfully, Messi's side didn't have to wait too long as they were put into the lead shortly after the restart as Alexis Mac Allister scored from close range to give Argentina the lead against Poland.