Lionel Messi matches Cristiano Ronaldo feat, enters exclusive list with historic milestone

Lionel Messi has etched his name into history once again, joining Cristiano Ronaldo in an exclusive list with a remarkable milestone. The Argentine superstar’s latest achievement adds another chapter to his legendary career, reigniting the iconic rivalry with Ronaldo.

Argentine football legend Lionel Messi reached the remarkable milestone of 900 career goals on Wednesday, yet he couldn't save Inter Miami from being eliminated from the CONCACAF Champions Cup due to away goals after a 1-1 draw against Nashville. At 38 years old, Messi netted his landmark goal just seven minutes into the second leg of their last-16 matchup in the regional club tournament, giving Miami a 1-0 lead. However, Nashville's Cristian Espinoza struck back with an equalizer in the 74th minute, leveling the aggregate score at 1-1. The visitors from Tennessee managed to keep Miami at bay for the rest of the match, advancing to the quarter-finals based on the away goals rule. This exit was a bittersweet conclusion to what was expected to be a celebratory evening following Messi's early goal in what marked the club's final game at their Chase Stadium home in Fort Lauderdale.

With this goal, Messi's tally for the MLS champions rose to 81 since his arrival in Florida in 2023. The eight-time Ballon D'Or winner had previously scored 672 goals for the Spanish powerhouse Barcelona, 32 for France's Paris Saint-Germain, and an additional 115 international goals for Argentina.

Messi's 900th goal came 21 years after he scored his first in senior football, which was for Barcelona in a 2-0 victory over Albacete back in 2005 when he was just a 17-year-old.

Regarded as the greatest player in football history, Messi still trails behind his longtime rival Cristiano Ronaldo, the 41-year-old Portuguese superstar, who has amassed 965 career goals.

Before Messi reached his 900th goal, Miami's manager and former Argentina and Barcelona teammate Javier Mascherano referred to the star's goal tally as "insane."

"I've been lucky enough to see most, or many, of the goals he's scored, much closer than you all, and that's a privilege," Mascherano said. "The number we're talking about (900) is insane, and that's why Leo is a one of a kind.

Wednesday's match held extra importance for Inter Miami, as it marked a farewell to the team's Chase Stadium. This venue has been Inter Miami's home since the club joined Major League Soccer in 2020. Next month, the team will transition to a new, specially designed facility with a capacity of 26,700 seats.

Messi is highly anticipated to participate in his sixth World Cup later this year, where Argentina will defend their title in the 48-team tournament taking place in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

The Argentine superstar has already extended his contract with Inter Miami until the conclusion of the 2028 season. Messi's remarkable goal-scoring ability has defined his career. He netted 672 goals for Barcelona in just 778 matches, averaging 0.86 goals per game, which contributed to the Catalan club's 35 trophy wins before his move to Paris Saint-Germain in 2021.

During his time in France, he scored 32 goals across 75 appearances, securing three trophies, including two league titles. In Miami, he has achieved 81 goals in only 96 matches, aiding the team in winning the 2023 Leagues Cup and the 2025 MLS Cup. His international tally stands at 115 goals in 196 matches, which includes two goals in the 2022 World Cup final victory against France. Messi's goal count places him second only to Ronaldo in most recognized statistical records.

Brazilian icon Pele is often claimed to have scored over 1,000 goals, but these figures have been contested. Most statisticians estimate Pele's total for Brazil, Santos, and New York Cosmos at 762.

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