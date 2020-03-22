Lionel Messi, Marcus Rashford take 'stay at home challenge', John Terry's daughter aces using Champions League trophy

In order to spread awareness about the deadly coronavirus pandemic, football stars took to social media with the 'stay at home challenge'

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi said yes to the challenge in which he can be seen effortlessly juggling toilet paper barefoot inside his home. The talisman, who is k for his deft touches, completed the 10 touch challenge.

After completing the challenge by making 19 touches, he nominated teammates Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba, and Arturo Vidal along with Manchester City's Sergio Aguero to take up the challenge.

Not just these players, a host of Premier League players have already shared their efforts online. Manchester United's Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes and Odion Ighalo also shared their attempts. Chelsea players Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount, Fikayo Tomori, Reece James and Billy Gilmour all took the challenge.

Around other teams, Everton's Theo Walcott, Arsenal's Granit and Man City's Phil Foden have also had a go. In other leagues, Real Madrid's Marcelo and Isco, Bayern Munich's Jerome Boateng all shared their attempts.

However, what got more attention was John terry's daughter, who aced the challenge using the Champions League trophy. Even Terry took up the challenge and posted a video on Instagram after completing the mission.

Terry's daughter Summer nailed the challenge as she volleyed the toilet paper rolls into the Champions League trophy. Terry had won the trophy with west London giants Chelsea back in 2012.

Following the COVID-19 outbreak, Europe's top leagues have been put on hold. The pandemic has nearly killed 10,000 people across the globe and governments are implying drastic measures to prevent it from spreading further.