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Lionel Messi lifts 49th career trophy: 100th Inter Miami goal brings Campeones Cup glory

Lionel Messi added another major milestone to his remarkable career, scoring his 100th goal for Inter Miami as the club lifted the Campeones Cup. The triumph also took Messi’s career trophy tally to 49, with his fourth title since joining Inter Miami in 2023.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 17, 2026, 02:17 PM IST

Lionel Messi lifts 49th career trophy: 100th Inter Miami goal brings Campeones Cup glory
Lionel Messi has officially won his 49th career trophy with the Campeones Cup. (Courtesy: X)
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Lionel Messi scored his 100th goal for Inter Miami on Wednesday, heading the ball home in the 24th minute of the Campeones Cup final against Cruz Azul at Miami’s New Stadium. That moment set the tone for the night. Later, Casemiro sealed the win with another header in the 81st minute, pushing Inter Miami to a 2-0 victory and their first-ever Campeones Cup title.

Messi’s milestone came with a sense of symmetry—his very first goal for Miami also came against Cruz Azul, back in his debut match in July 2023. That night, he scored a dramatic free-kick in stoppage time to steal a 2-1 win. Fast forward to now: 115 matches, 100 goals, and he marks the same opponent.

As for Casemiro, he’s on a hot streak. All four of his last five goals have come from headers, and this latest one added extra security to Miami’s lead in the final.

Since Messi joined the club, success keeps piling up. Inter Miami have now claimed four trophies: the 2023 Leagues Cup, the 2024 Supporters’ Shield, the 2025 MLS Cup, and now the Campeones Cup in 2026.

This win also broke a streak. Mexican teams held the Campeones Cup for the past three years, but Miami’s win tipped the balance. Cruz Azul, meanwhile, are still chasing their first title in the competition—they lost the final back in 2021 too.

Also read| Fitness vs form: How Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant's exclusions from West Indies ODIs differ completely

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