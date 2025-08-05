Lionel Messi's Kerala trip with Argentina football team cancelled? Here's what we know so far

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet actress, who is first to receive award for best villain, gave multiple blockbusters, highest grossing film earned Rs...

Meet man, whose father once ran dry-cleaning business, now a billionaire, he works as...

Another cloudburst in Uttarkashi causes landslide near Indian Army Camp, SHOCKING video surfaces

Who is Chikki Panday? The Mumbai Businessman, Policy Advisor, and Education Advocate

Not Mohammed Siraj or Ravindra Jadeja, THIS all-rounder is crowned 'Impact Player' for his performance in Anderson-Tendulkar trophy | Watch video

Mahavatar Narsimha: Makers share crucial update on OTT release of blockbuster animated film, say 'we have not...'

How much does Sub-Divisional Magistrate earn? Know salary, perks and more

Why have US and EU singled out India on Russian imports? MEA calls it double standards as...

Meet woman, IIT Delhi grad, who once interned at TCS, expert in 9 technical courses, works in IT giant as...

Trump issues new tariff threat, says, 'Will raise tariffs on India very substantially over...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet actress, who is first to receive award for best villain, gave multiple blockbusters, highest grossing film earned Rs...

Meet actress, first to receive award for best villain, gave multiple blockbuster

Meet man, whose father once ran dry-cleaning business, now a billionaire, he works as...

Meet man, whose father once ran dry-cleaning business, now a billionaire, he wor

Another cloudburst in Uttarkashi causes landslide near Indian Army Camp, SHOCKING video surfaces

Another cloudburst in Uttarkashi causes landslide near Indian Army Camp, SHOCKIN

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
What do Ranbir Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Deepika Padukone and other actors have for lunch? Celebrity fitness trainers reveal

What do Ranbir Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Deepika Padukone and other actors have for

Know what Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan's trainers recommend for post-workout meals

Know what Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan's trainers recommend for

Janhvi Kapoor to Kim Kardashian: Here's how celebrities are bringing back anklet trend in 2025

Janhvi Kapoor to Kim Kardashian: How celebrities are bringing back anklet trend 

HomeSports

SPORTS

Lionel Messi's Kerala trip with Argentina football team cancelled? Here's what we know so far

A piece of bad news is all over social media, according to which Lionel Messi and the Argentina national team might not be visiting Kerala later in the year.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Aug 05, 2025, 06:57 PM IST

Lionel Messi's Kerala trip with Argentina football team cancelled? Here's what we know so far
Lionel Messi is expected to visit India later in 2025

TRENDING NOW

Argentina's star footballer Lionel Messi, who was scheduled to visit Kerala later this year, will no longer be playing with his national team in the state.  The state's Sports Minister V Abdurahiman on Monday finally confirmed the news. The minister also said that the Argentina Football Association has expressed willingness to consider the March 2026 window, but the state government has decided not to accept such arrangements. ''What we agreed for was a match here in 2025. But in a recent communication, the AFA has breached the agreement,'' TNIE reported, quoting the minister.

 

When was Messi scheduled to visit Kerala?

 

Kerala's Sports Minister said that the state government had reached to an agreement with the Argentina Football Association to have Messi and their national team play in October, but now the Argentine football body has conveyed that it is not possible anymore.

 

''This has happened after the transfer of funds required in line with the agreement. The agreement was made almost six months ago, and we were awaiting clearances from the finance department, Reserve Bank of India, and the Department of Sports and Youth Affairs. After that, we successfully transferred the funds. Last week, we received the communication indicating the postponement,'' the minister added.

 

Last year in November, Abdurahiman announced that Argentina would play two international friendly games in Kerala in October 2025. However, in May earlier this year, several reports claimed that Argentina had agreed to play matches in China in the October window.

 

A couple of weeks ago, the Argentina Football Association marketing director, Leandro Peterson, in a presser, said that their team would be visiting Kerala ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Saiyaara: Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda film beats War, Sultan to become third fastest YRF film to earn Rs 300 crore in India after...
Saiyaara: Ahaan, Aneet film earns Rs 300 crore in India; beats War, Sultan
Happy Friendship Day 2025: Wishes, WhatsApp messages, Instagram status and quotes to share with friends
Happy Friendship Day 2025: Wishes, WhatsApp messages, Instagram status quotes
Mohammed Siraj opens up about emotional rollercoaster during 5th Test vs England, says 'I had a feeling...'
Mohammed Siraj opens up about emotional rollercoaster during 5th Test vs England
Centre reviewing list of US goods exempted from tariffs? MEA issues statement
Centre reviewing list of US goods exempted from tariffs? MEA says...
Viral video: UP cop who went viral for worshipping floodwaters at doorstep, now goes for a dive, netizens say, ‘Tension free...’
Viral video: UP cop who went viral for worshipping river at doorstep, now goes f
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
What do Ranbir Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Deepika Padukone and other actors have for lunch? Celebrity fitness trainers reveal
What do Ranbir Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Deepika Padukone and other actors have for
Know what Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan's trainers recommend for post-workout meals
Know what Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan's trainers recommend for
Janhvi Kapoor to Kim Kardashian: Here's how celebrities are bringing back anklet trend in 2025
Janhvi Kapoor to Kim Kardashian: How celebrities are bringing back anklet trend 
From Lee Do-hyun to EXO’s Sehun, South Korean stars returning from military service in 2025
From Lee Do-hyun to EXO’s Sehun, South Korean stars returning from military serv
Russia's deadly drone Geran-3 poses threat to Ukrainian air defense, has up to 1500km range with max speed of...
Russia's Geran-3 drone threatens Ukraine with 1500km range with max speed of...
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE