Lionel Messi's Kerala trip with Argentina football team cancelled? Here's what we know so far

A piece of bad news is all over social media, according to which Lionel Messi and the Argentina national team might not be visiting Kerala later in the year.

Argentina's star footballer Lionel Messi, who was scheduled to visit Kerala later this year, will no longer be playing with his national team in the state. The state's Sports Minister V Abdurahiman on Monday finally confirmed the news. The minister also said that the Argentina Football Association has expressed willingness to consider the March 2026 window, but the state government has decided not to accept such arrangements. ''What we agreed for was a match here in 2025. But in a recent communication, the AFA has breached the agreement,'' TNIE reported, quoting the minister.

When was Messi scheduled to visit Kerala?

Kerala's Sports Minister said that the state government had reached to an agreement with the Argentina Football Association to have Messi and their national team play in October, but now the Argentine football body has conveyed that it is not possible anymore.

''This has happened after the transfer of funds required in line with the agreement. The agreement was made almost six months ago, and we were awaiting clearances from the finance department, Reserve Bank of India, and the Department of Sports and Youth Affairs. After that, we successfully transferred the funds. Last week, we received the communication indicating the postponement,'' the minister added.

Last year in November, Abdurahiman announced that Argentina would play two international friendly games in Kerala in October 2025. However, in May earlier this year, several reports claimed that Argentina had agreed to play matches in China in the October window.

A couple of weeks ago, the Argentina Football Association marketing director, Leandro Peterson, in a presser, said that their team would be visiting Kerala ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.