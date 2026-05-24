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Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in billionaire club: Check top 5 richest footballer

Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in the list of billionaires and became the only footballer after him to achieve this status. Check the top 5 richest footballer.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : May 24, 2026, 07:36 PM IST

Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in billionaire club: Check top 5 richest footballer
Messi joins Ronaldo in the billionaire club. (Pic Credits: Instagram/leomessi)
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Lionel Messi, Argentina's legendary footballer, has officially joined the billionaire club and became the second one ever to achieve the status after Cristiano Ronaldo. As per a report by Bloomberg, the 38-year-old has earned over USD 700 million in salaries and bonuses since 2007. The report further states that after accounting for taxes, market fluctuations, and returns from a wide portfolio of investments and endorsements, the Bloomberg Billionaires Index places Messi's net worth above the USD 1 billion mark.

 

Notably, Cristiano Ronaldo became the first-ever footballer to achieve this status.

 

Recent switch to Inter Miami CF changed fate?

 

Lionel Messi's recent transfer to Inter Miami CF in 2023 proved to be a major turning point in his professional and financial career. In the deal, he is not only drawing a salary from the club but also sharing revenue, including streaming subscriptions.

 

Messi's popularity also grew after this switch as he helped Inter Miami win their maiden Major League Soccer (MLS) Cup title, attracting more global sponsors.

 

Interestingly, Messi and Ronaldo have been known as arch-rivals, and now it is extending beyond football as well. Both athletes are also among the highest-paid players in the sport in the world.

 

Top 5 richest footballers in the world

 

Faiq Bolkiah (USD 20 billion) - He is considered the richest footballer ever, with the help of his royal inheritance from the Brunei royal family.

Cristiano Ronaldo (USD 1.3 billion) - Ronaldo became football's first billionaire through salaries, endorsements, and social media influence.

Lionel Messi (USD 1 billion) - The latest entrant in the billionaire club is the Argentine legend.

David Beckham (USD 450 million) - He earns through brand deals, business ventures, and ownership stakes in football clubs.

Neymar (USD 350 million) - He is among the richest footballer through his massive club contracts, sponsorships and commercial deals.

 

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