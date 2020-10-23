Lionel Messi has another major disagreement with FC Barcelona over THIS issue

Lionel Messi Barcelona

Lionel Messi’s tumultuous relationship with FC Barcelona continues in the new La Liga season. According to a report in the Daily Mail, Lionel Messi has apparently written a letter to the club in which he has criticised their decision to reduce all the salaries of the players by 30 per cent in order to cope with the economic difficulties created in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic. Lionel Messi is among the four players to have signed the letter. According to the El Mundo Newspaper, Sergi Roberto, Gerard Pique and Sergio Busquets have also signed the letter with Lionel Messi.

However, this has apparently resulted in differences with young star Phillippe Coutinho and Antoine Griezmann is among the players negotiating contracts with Barcelona. Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Frenkie de Jong and Clement Lenglet have all signed new deals with FC Barcelona and have agreed to a 'temporary salary adjustment'. There are reports that Pique had a change of heart, who allegedly signed the letter, has also agreed to a new deal with a 'temporary salary adjustment'.

Busquets shares the same agent as Pique, but he has yet to agree to a new contract.

End of the war?

Lionel Messi has said he wishes to move on from his recent bid to walk out of the club and his recent attacks on the board of directors, calling for everyone to pull together to help the team have a successful season. Lionel Messi handed Barca an official notice in August of his desire to terminate his contract before eventually deciding to stay for the coming season, the last on his current deal because he did not want to face a legal battle with the club.

After rowing back on his decision to leave, Messi continued to attack club president Josep Maria Bartomeu in a September interview and also criticised the club for their treatment of Luis Suarez, who left Barca for Atletico Madrid. Yet in an interview with Barcelona-based newspaper Sport published late on Tuesday, he said he no longer wanted any fights with the club.

"After so many arguments, I would like to bring an end to everything. We all have to be united and assume that the best is yet to come. We must always be united and pull in the same direction," Messi said. "I take responsibility for my errors and if they existed, it was only to make Barcelona better and stronger."