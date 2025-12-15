Lionel Messi GOAT tour Day 3: Here's look at football legend's complete schedule for final day of his India visit

Lionel Messi dazzled fans at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium during Day 2 of his GOAT India tour alongside Luis Suárez and Rodrigo De Paul. With celebrities in attendance, the tour now moves to Delhi, where Messi will meet PM Modi and attend events at Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Football legend Lionel Messi enthralled fans on Sunday, December 14, as he appeared at Mumbai’s iconic Wankhede Stadium on the second day of his GOAT India tour. The Argentine superstar was joined by fellow footballers Luis Suárez and Rodrigo De Paul for a special event that drew massive crowds and created a festive atmosphere at the venue, traditionally known for historic cricket moments.

Thousands of fans packed the stadium to witness the football icon in person, turning the evening into a celebration of the global sport.

Celebrities and Dignitaries in Attendance

The high-profile event saw the presence of several distinguished personalities from different walks of life. Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Indian football great Sunil Chhetri, and Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff were among the notable attendees. Their presence added to the grandeur of the occasion, highlighting Messi’s universal appeal across sports and entertainment.

Messi and Sachin Tendulkar's Memorable Exchange

One of the standout moments of the event came during its closing stages, when Messi and Sachin Tendulkar shared a symbolic exchange of gifts. Tendulkar presented Messi with his Indian cricket team jersey, while the Argentine legend returned the gesture by gifting a World Cup football. The heartfelt exchange between two sporting greats from different disciplines earned a standing ovation from fans and became one of the most talked-about moments of the tour.

Messi's Delhi Visit to Mark the Final Day of the Tour

With the Mumbai chapter complete, Messi’s India tour now heads to its final destination, New Delhi. The football icon is scheduled to arrive in the capital at 10:45 AM on Monday. His itinerary includes a 50-minute meet-and-greet session at a city hotel before he proceeds to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence for a brief interaction.

During his stay, Messi will also meet several prominent figures, including the Argentine Ambassador to India, Mariano Agustin Caucino, a Member of Parliament, Chief Justice Surya Kant, and Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi.

Grand Events Planned at Arun Jaitley Stadium

Later in the day, Messi will make his way to the Arun Jaitley Stadium, where an elaborate programme has been arranged. He is expected to arrive at the venue around 3:30 PM and will be welcomed with ceremonial honours and musical performances. Messi will then move to a small football field where Indian celebrities will take part in a friendly match, after which he will greet the participants.

Football Clinic and Closing Ceremony

A special football clinic involving 22 children is scheduled between 3:55 PM and 4:15 PM, offering young talents a rare opportunity to interact with the football great. The tour will conclude at the centre of the field, where two Indian cricketers will present Messi with gifts. In return, the Argentine star will hand over two pre-signed jerseys, bringing his memorable GOAT India tour to a grand and emotional close.