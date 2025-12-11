Planning to travel to Thailand? India issues BIG travel advisory due to..., says, 'advised to check...'
Pakistan: Ex-ISI chief Faiz Hameed sentenced to 14 years in jail, he was found guilty of...
Indian Coast Guard foils major Pakistan intrusion: Apprehends 11 fishermen, seizes boat illegally entering Indian waters in Gujarat
Election Commission's BIG move on SIR, extends deadline for 6 states; check new dates here
Watch: Ravindra Jadeja's wife Rivaba makes sensational claims in public appearance; says 'Some India cricketers...'
'They teach us like...': Yashasvi Jaiswal reveals how Rohit Sharma's tough love and Virat Kohli's guidance influence Team India
Ratan Tata's TCS BIG MOVE: Set to acquire THIS US based consulting firm for over Rs 63000000000
Rupee falls again to record low against USD, crosses 90 mark, experts say it is due to...
Dilip Kumar's 103th birth anniversary: Emotional Saira Banu remembers 'finest human being', honours his dedication in long note: 'You dissolved into soil...'
Lionel Messi GOAT India Tour 2025: Full schedule, ticket prices, celebrities expected - All you need to know
SPORTS
Lionel Messi’s GOAT Tour India 2025 spans four cities with a packed lineup of events, including exhibition matches, fan interactions, meet-and-greets and celebrity programmes. Check the complete schedule, venues, ticket prices and full programme details for Messi’s landmark India visit.
Lionel Messi is set to embark on a thrilling three-day adventure known as the GOAT Tour in India. He will grace the country on December 13, 14, and 15, with a jam-packed itinerary that spans four cities. The iconic Argentine, who just clinched the 48th trophy of his illustrious career earlier this week, is scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a host of celebrities, and several chief ministers during his stay.
Accompanying Messi on this exciting tour will be his long-time teammate, Luis Suarez, along with Argentina's midfielder Rodrigo De Paul. They are expected to participate in the Mumbai segment of the tour, as revealed by Satadru Dutta, the exclusive promoter of the 'G.O.A.T. India Tour 2025', according to a report by PTI.
Ticket Price
Tickets for Messi's highly anticipated GOAT Tour are now available on the District app. In most cities, prices begin at approximately Rs 4,500. However, for the Mumbai event, tickets start at Rs 8,250.
Full schedule of Messi's GOAT Tour:
December 13, Kolkata
1:30 am: Arrival in Kolkata
9:30 am to 10:30 am: Meet-and-greet programme
10:30 am to 11:15 am: Virtual inauguration of Messi's statue
11:15 am to 11:25 am: Arrival at Yuva Bharati
11:30 am: Shah Rukh Khan arrives at Yuva Bharati
12:00 pm: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Sourav Ganguly arrive at the stadium
12:00 pm to 12:30 pm: Friendly match, felicitation and interaction
2:00 pm: Departure for Hyderabad
December 13, Hyderabad
7:00 pm: 7v7 match at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium featuring Messi and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy
The evening will also include a musical concert celebrating Messi
December 14, Mumbai
3:30 pm: Participation in the Padel Cup at the Cricket Club of India
4:00 pm: Celebrity football match
5:00 pm: Event at Wankhede Stadium followed by a charity fashion show
December 15, New Delhi
Meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi
1:30 pm: Event at Arun Jaitley Stadium, including the felicitation of Minerva Academy players
This marks Messi's second trip to India. His first visit was in 2011 when Argentina faced Venezuela in a friendly match at the Salt Lake Stadium. In that encounter, Messi showcased his skills brilliantly, contributing an assist to secure Argentina's 1-0 victory.
Also read| U19 Asia Cup 2025: Full schedule, venues, squads and live streaming - Blockbuster IND vs PAK clash slated for THIS date