Lionel Messi GOAT India Tour 2025: Full schedule, ticket prices, celebrities expected - All you need to know

Lionel Messi’s GOAT Tour India 2025 spans four cities with a packed lineup of events, including exhibition matches, fan interactions, meet-and-greets and celebrity programmes. Check the complete schedule, venues, ticket prices and full programme details for Messi’s landmark India visit.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Dec 11, 2025, 03:59 PM IST

Lionel Messi GOAT India Tour 2025: Full schedule, ticket prices, celebrities expected - All you need to know
Lionel Messi is set to embark on a thrilling three-day adventure known as the GOAT Tour in India. He will grace the country on December 13, 14, and 15, with a jam-packed itinerary that spans four cities. The iconic Argentine, who just clinched the 48th trophy of his illustrious career earlier this week, is scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a host of celebrities, and several chief ministers during his stay.

Accompanying Messi on this exciting tour will be his long-time teammate, Luis Suarez, along with Argentina's midfielder Rodrigo De Paul. They are expected to participate in the Mumbai segment of the tour, as revealed by Satadru Dutta, the exclusive promoter of the 'G.O.A.T. India Tour 2025', according to a report by PTI.

Ticket Price

Tickets for Messi's highly anticipated GOAT Tour are now available on the District app. In most cities, prices begin at approximately Rs 4,500. However, for the Mumbai event, tickets start at Rs 8,250.

Full schedule of Messi's GOAT Tour:

December 13, Kolkata

1:30 am: Arrival in Kolkata

9:30 am to 10:30 am: Meet-and-greet programme

10:30 am to 11:15 am: Virtual inauguration of Messi's statue

11:15 am to 11:25 am: Arrival at Yuva Bharati

11:30 am: Shah Rukh Khan arrives at Yuva Bharati

12:00 pm: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Sourav Ganguly arrive at the stadium

12:00 pm to 12:30 pm: Friendly match, felicitation and interaction

2:00 pm: Departure for Hyderabad

December 13, Hyderabad

7:00 pm: 7v7 match at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium featuring Messi and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy

The evening will also include a musical concert celebrating Messi

December 14, Mumbai

3:30 pm: Participation in the Padel Cup at the Cricket Club of India

4:00 pm: Celebrity football match

5:00 pm: Event at Wankhede Stadium followed by a charity fashion show

December 15, New Delhi

Meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi

1:30 pm: Event at Arun Jaitley Stadium, including the felicitation of Minerva Academy players

This marks Messi's second trip to India. His first visit was in 2011 when Argentina faced Venezuela in a friendly match at the Salt Lake Stadium. In that encounter, Messi showcased his skills brilliantly, contributing an assist to secure Argentina's 1-0 victory.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
