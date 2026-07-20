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Messi gets teary-eyed after Spain end Argentina's reign, netizens say 'history will write you as the greatest'; Watch

Spain edged Argentina 1-0 after extra time, bringing an end to Lionel Messi's title defence and completing an impressive unbeaten campaign in which La Roja conceded just one goal in eight matches.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jul 20, 2026, 07:18 AM IST

Messi gets teary-eyed after Spain end Argentina's reign, netizens say 'history will write you as the greatest'; Watch
Argentina's Lionel Messi looks emotional after losing the World Cup final. (Photo: ANI)
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The Argentine Football Association (AFA) consoled legend Lionel Messi as he was seen tearing up after the La Albiceleste faced a 1-0 defeat to Spain in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final at New Jersey on Sunday (local time), saying "Your tears are our tears, Captain."

Spain edged Argentina 1-0 after extra time, bringing an end to Lionel Messi's title defence and completing an impressive unbeaten campaign in which La Roja conceded just one goal in eight matches.

After the defeat, the Argentina captain was visibly emotional as he watched his teammates receive their runners-up medals.

AFA paid emotional tribute to Messi

In an X post, the AFA paid an emotional tribute to Messi, thanking him for his dedication, magic and countless memories while expressing their everlasting love and support for the captain.

AFA said, "Your tears are our tears, Captain. You gave us the greatest joys of our lives. Thank you for the dedication, for the magic, and for giving it your all until the very last second. We love you forever, Leo!"

The defeat signalled the end of a remarkable era for Argentina and Messi, who guided his country to the 2022 FIFA World Cup title and Copa America triumphs in 2021 and 2024.

Substitute Ferran Torres emerged as the hero of the final clash, scoring the decisive goal in the 106th minute with a powerful strike into the roof of the net beyond Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

The triumph secured Spain's second men's FIFA World Cup title and their first since lifting the trophy in 2010. For 19-year-old Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal, who was just three years old during Spain's maiden World Cup triumph, it marked the biggest achievement of his young career.

Social media reaction 

The moment the 39-year-old broke down in tears, social media was immediately flooded with messages cheering him on. Messi’s fans rushed to their social media handles to show support and stand by their captain in a tough moment.

One user wrote, " "History will write you as the greatest. You are the greatest of this sport, Lionel Messi."

While another said, "I’m not gonna stoop to Messi’s fans level and laugh at him crying, Today is the last day we’ll ever see Messi ever at a Major tournament." The user further said, "Thank you for everything you did for football king, you are incredible"

A third user wrote, thanked Messi for making them believe in this dream.

The flood of tributes showed just how deeply fans connected with him, turning heartbreak into an outpouring of love and respect.

Spain vs Argentina

Messi came into the final with 8 goals and 4 assists to his name in the tournament, but he struggled to make an impact as Spain dominated possession and shut down the Argentina captain in key areas. Luis de la Fuente’s team set the tone early and never let the 39-year-old dictate play.  Argentina had a tough night and didn’t manage a single shot until deep into extra time. Things got worse late in regulation when Enzo Fernandez picked up a second yellow and was sent off.

Spain broke the deadlock in the 106th minute. A cross from Pedro Porro was flicked on by Nico Williams at the back post, allowing Ferran Torres to smash home a first-time volley past Emiliano Martinez.  

However, Even in defeat, Messi created history — becoming just the second player ever to play in three FIFA World Cup finals. At 39, he also became the oldest outfield player to feature in a final. But it was Spain who had the last word, winning football’s biggest prize after a grueling 120 minutes.

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