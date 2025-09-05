Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Lionel Messi gets teary-eyed after final World Cup Qualifier game in Argentina, watch viral video

Several videos of Argentina's legendary footballer are all over social media wherein he can be seen getting emotional in the World Cup qualifying match against Venezuela. Check it out here.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Sep 05, 2025, 11:37 AM IST

Lionel Messi gets teary-eyed after final World Cup Qualifier game in Argentina, watch viral video
Lionel Messi scored twice in the Argentina vs Venezuela game
Lionel Messi, who played his last competitive game in Argentina, got emotional at the Estadio Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires. Several videos of the Argentine legend are all over social media, wherein he can be seen getting teary-eyed in the World Cup qualifying game against Venezuela on Thursday, in which he scored two goals and nearly 80,000 fans saluted their favourite. The 38-year-old legend had earlier admitted that this match was his last qualifier on Argentine soil.

 

''There are so many emotions, I've experienced so many things on this field. It's always a joy to play in Argentina with our people. We've been enjoying match after match for many years. I'm very happy; being able to finish in this way here is what I always dreamed of,'' he said after the game.

 

Watch the viral clip:

 

''For many years, I have had the affection of Barcelona, and my dream was to have it here, too, in my country with my people. For many years, a lot of things were said, but well, I'll stay with all the good. All the good with the group that tried it couldn't get it, and concentrate. Then, I was given it and some of the players in the roster and the past one. Everything we lived was beautiful. Today was the last one for points here,'' he added.

For those unversed, Messi made his debut in 2006 when he was just 18 years old. He is also Argentina's all-time leading goalscorer and most capped player ever. Meanwhile, Argentina is set to face Ecuador in the final game of the FIFA window in Guayaquil, scheduled for September 10. 

