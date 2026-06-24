Lionel Messi finally breaks silence on one last World Cup appearance in 2030

Argentina legend Lionel Messi finally responded to speculations surrounding his potential participation in the next edition of the FIFA World Cup in 2030. Here's what he said.

Lionel Messi has scored five goals in two matches so far in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. (Pic Credits: Instagram/leomessi)

Lionel Messi, Argentine legend and also the captain, is playing his sixth FIFA World Cup currently and is still showcasing his prime performance on football's grandest stage. Amid renewed speculation about his international future, La Pulga has finally addressed the growing chatter surrounding his long-term plans.

Will Messi play next FIFA World Cup in 2030?

While speaking to reporters, Messi said that he will continue to contribute depending on his physical fitness. ''Yes, yes, I will continue for some time, as long as I can contribute, feel good physically, and help my teammates. I will keep playing,'' Messi said.

Talking about chances of him playing the next FIFA World Cup four years later, he added, ''I don't know. The truth is, I'm not thinking about that right now. It seems a bit far off, but as I said, I'm living one day at a time and focused on the present.''

Messi's journey in FIFA World Cup 2026 so far

Lionel Messi is currently the leading goal scorer in the tournament with 5 goals. The Argentine captain began the tournament with a hat-trick against Algeria, helping his side secure a 3-0 win in their Group J opener. In the next game, Messi continued with his stellar performance and scored twice as Argentina defeated Austria by 2-0. With this win, Argentina became the 4th team of the 48-team tournament to qualify for the Round of 32.

Messi also shattered several unique and rare World Cup records in these two matches. One such record is of the most goals by a player in the tournament's history. It will be interesting to see whether the 39-year-old star continues to showcase his influential display in the next match against Jordan, which will be played on Sunday, June 28.

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the ZEE5 app and website.

Link: https://www.zee5.com/