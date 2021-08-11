Lionel Messi has to say THIS on playing alongside Neymar, Mbappe at PSG

Lionel Messi has said he is excited to play alongside the world's "best players" after joining Paris Saint-Germain. The Argentine icon has signed for PSG on a two-year contract with an option of a third-year after leaving Barcelona on Sunday. The move to the French capital sees him reunite with ex-Barca teammate Neymar, and France striker Kylian Mbappe.

"I am very happy. It's crazy. I'm going to play with the best players in the world, and that's always good," Lionel Messi told reporters in a press conference on Wednesday. "Neymar and I know each other very well," he said. "I hope we will be stronger together and with all our teammates."

Talking about winning the UEFA Champions League with PSG, Messi said: "This team is ready. There are some new transfers, but they have been close and are ready. I have just come here to help."

"My dream is to win this trophy again and I think Paris is the best place to do so."

The six-times Balon d'Or winner was certainly overwhelmed by the grand welcome he received in Paris, as he said: "I am really grateful to the people in the street. I was in Barcelona when the press reported that people were already out in the streets. It is incredible. I want to thank them and I want to see them in the city and the stadium. It will be an incredible year."

With 778 matches for FC Barcelona and 672 goals, Lionel Messi is the greatest goal scorer in the history of Spanish football, no matter the competition, as well as being the all-time leading scorer for Argentina with 76 goals in 151 appearances. The superstar has also shone on the European scene as he has netted 120 UEFA Champions League strikes and is the fastest player ever to reach a century of goals in the continent's top competition.