Lionel Messi expresses gratitude towards 'anonymous heroes who endure long days and nights away from their families'

FC Barcelona captain Lionel Messi expressed his 'deepest gratitude' towards health workers who are risking there lives during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Yesterday the World Health Worker Week came to an end and, together with @unicef, I want to express my deepest gratitude for the work they do. Anonymous heroes who endure long days and nights away from their families, so that ours can be safe from #COVID19," Messi wrote on Instagram post.

The Argentine striker showed his support following the end of the World Health Worker Week, which concluded on Saturday.

"For continuing, despite everything, their noble commitment to caring for pregnant women, and keeping children and adolescents protected. #YoMeQuedoEnCasa #StayAtHome #Unicef," he added.

Due to the COVID-19, La Liga suspended all its matches last month. As for the points table, Messi's Barca are two points clear of Real Madrid through 27 rounds.

Messi and teammates have also instigated a 70 per cent wage cut to help people affected by the virus. The infection has affected at least 1.8 million people across the globe, while as many as 1,12,241 people have succumbed to it, Johns Hopkins University reported.