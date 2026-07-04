Lionel Messi enters FIFA World Cup record books with historic records in one night

With the Round of 32 match against Cabo Verde, Argentina captain Lionel Messi etched his name in history books with several remarkable records and milestones. Check them out.

Argentina's legend Lionel Messi etched his name in history books with another game in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026 as the defending champions cruise into the Round of 16, beating Cabo Verde in an extra-time thriller. In the Round of 32 match on Friday, Messi became the first-ever player in World Cup history to score in eight consecutive tournament matches. Not only this, but the 39-year-old also became the first footballer to score seven goals in two separate FIFA World Cup editions.

Lionel Messi creates three historic FIFA World Cup records

The Argentina skipper scored the opening goal of the match in the 29th minute to give his side a 1-0 lead, which remained till the half-time. With this goal, his total World Cup goal tally reaches 20, extending his tournament record and also making him the top contender for the Golden Boot in the current edition of the World Cup.

Messi has once again matched the seven-goal tally for the second time in a row as he struck in the previous 2022 edition in Qatar.

Apart from this, Messi also marked a historic milestone as he became the first-ever player to make 30 appearances at the FIFA World Cup. The match on Friday also marked a special one for Argentina's head coach Lionel Scaloni as it was his 100th match as manager of the South American giant, after he took charge in 2018.

Cabo Verde push Argentina to the limit in five-goal extra-time thriller

Meanwhile, the game between Argentina and Cabo Verde was no short of excitement and entertainment. After Messi's scored in the first half, it looked like the defending champions would register a comfortable win against the African side, but things turned around in the 59th minute when Deroy Duarte scored an equalizer, and the game went into extra time.

The match got much crazier in the extra time when Argentina's Lisandro Martinez scored within two minutes of extra time, and Cabo Verde's Sidny Lopes Cabral levelled the scoresheet again in the 103rd minute. In the end, Cabo Verde's Diney Borge's own goal gave Argentina a 3- 2 lead, following which the Ryan Mendes side was unable to find a goal to tie the game.

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the ZEE5 app and website.

Link: https://www.zee5.com/