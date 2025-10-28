Lionel Messi drops biggest hint about playing 2026 FIFA World Cup, reveals one major condition

Mehli Mistry, longtime Ratan Tata confidant, faces potential exit from Tata Trusts; here's why
SPORTS
The 38-year-old star footballer has provided a major hint about his participation in the 2025 FIFA World Cup. Here's what he said.
Argentinian star footballer Lionel Messi has recently dropped a major hint about him playing in the next edition of the FIFA World Cup, scheduled to be played in 2026. The 38-year-old football maestro has raised hopes about his participation in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be jointly hosted by the US, Canada, and Mexico.
Talking to NBC, Messi said that he would take a call in the first half of 2026. ''It’s something extraordinary to be able to be in a World Cup, and I would love to,” Messi said. “I would like to be there, to be well and be an important part of helping my team, if I am there. I’m going to assess that on a day-to-day basis when I start preseason next year with Inter and see if I can really be 100%, if I can be useful, and then make a decision.''
''I’m really eager because it’s a World Cup. We’re coming off winning the last one, and being able to defend it on the field again is spectacular because it’s always a dream to play with the national team,'' he added.
Speaking about the 2022 FIFA World Cup win, defeating France in the final game, Messi added, ''It was the dream of my life. It was also true that it was the only thing missing at a professional level because I had been lucky enough to have achieved everything at an individual level, at a team level with Barcelona, and I think that’s every player’s dream. When you ask a player what their dream is, it’s to be a world champion.''
For those unversed, Messi has 114 international goals to his name in 195 games for Argentina. He is second in the list of most international goals, only behind Cristiano Ronaldo.