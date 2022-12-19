Search icon
Lionel Messi dances on table, leads wild celebrations after Argentina's FIFA World Cup triumph; watch

Skipper Lionel Messi danced over a table in the dressing room alongside his teammate Lautaro Martinez with the FIFA World Cup trophy in his hands.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 19, 2022, 09:30 AM IST

The moment that Lionel Messi craved all of his life finally came to reality on Sunday, as Argentina defeated defending champions France 4-2 on penalties in Lusail to clinch their third FIFA World Cup title. After the victory, Argentinian players carried Messi on their shoulders, and the party started in their dressing room shortly afterwards. 

A jubilant Messi was seen celebrating by climbing atop a table in the Argentina dressing room, as he danced in joy, holding the one trophy that had eluded him up until Sunday. the FIFA World Cup. 

Messi was also joined by his teammate Lautaro Martinez as the pair danced atop the table, after Argentina's thrilling victory. The video of the dressing-room celebrations was shared by Nicolas Otamendi, who went live on Instagram as his compatriots celebrated their triumph. 

In no time, the video went crazy viral on social media. 

Watch: 

It was epic scenes indeed not just in the dressing room but back in Argentina's capital Buenos Aires as fans flocked to the streets to celebrate their latest FIFA World Cup victory. 

Renowned football journalist Fabrizio Romano shared a picturesque drone shot of people celebrating, and dancing, and it was absolute carnage. 

After Argentina's win, Messi also affirmed that he will not retire from international duty just yet, and will keep playing for the World Champions, after hinting earlier last week that the final against France could be his last match in an Argentine shirt. 

