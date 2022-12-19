Lionel Messi dances on table, leads wild celebrations after Argentina's FIFA World Cup triumph; watch

Lionel Messi dances on table, leads wild celebrations after Argentina's win

The moment that Lionel Messi craved all of his life finally came to reality on Sunday, as Argentina defeated defending champions France 4-2 on penalties in Lusail to clinch their third FIFA World Cup title. After the victory, Argentinian players carried Messi on their shoulders, and the party started in their dressing room shortly afterwards.

A jubilant Messi was seen celebrating by climbing atop a table in the Argentina dressing room, as he danced in joy, holding the one trophy that had eluded him up until Sunday. the FIFA World Cup.

Messi was also joined by his teammate Lautaro Martinez as the pair danced atop the table, after Argentina's thrilling victory. The video of the dressing-room celebrations was shared by Nicolas Otamendi, who went live on Instagram as his compatriots celebrated their triumph.

READ| Messi clinches Golden Ball, Mbappe bags Golden Boot: Full list of award winners in FIFA World Cup 2022

In no time, the video went crazy viral on social media.

Watch:

LIONEL MESSI JUMPING ON THE TABLE IN THE DRESSING ROOM



(via @Notamendi30) pic.twitter.com/WUTq3AmjKs December 18, 2022

"A minute of silence for ... Mbappe!"



Emiliano Martinez during Argentina's dressing room celebration.



(via nicolasotamendi30/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/dwm3IrUNWG — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 18, 2022

It was epic scenes indeed not just in the dressing room but back in Argentina's capital Buenos Aires as fans flocked to the streets to celebrate their latest FIFA World Cup victory.

Renowned football journalist Fabrizio Romano shared a picturesque drone shot of people celebrating, and dancing, and it was absolute carnage.

READ| 'GOAT debate settled': Twitter explodes as Lionel Messi's Argentina wins FIFA World Cup 2022 on penalties

After Argentina's win, Messi also affirmed that he will not retire from international duty just yet, and will keep playing for the World Champions, after hinting earlier last week that the final against France could be his last match in an Argentine shirt.