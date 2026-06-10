Lionel Messi creates history, breaks 69-year-old record with latest milestone

Lionel Messi has added another milestone to his legendary career, breaking a record that had remained untouched for 69 years. The Argentina captain's latest achievement further cements his place among football's greatest-ever players.

Lionel Messi made headlines again after scoring in Argentina’s 3-0 win over Iceland on Wednesday, June 10, at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn. This match wrapped up Argentina’s preparations before they kick off their World Cup title defense against Algeria at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas on July 16.

Messi, now 38, returned from injury and stepped onto the pitch as a substitute in the 69th minute. He wasted no time making an impact—he slipped a brilliant pass to Lautaro Martinez, who earned a penalty after being brought down in the box. Messi converted the spot kick with his usual composure, adding another milestone to his legendary career.

By scoring that goal, Messi became Argentina’s oldest-ever goalscorer, breaking a record set by Angel Labruna way back in 1957. Labruna had held the honor for 69 years, but now Messi stands alone at the top.

Here’s how the list of Argentina’s oldest goalscorers stacks up:

- Lionel Messi: 38 years, 11 months, 7 days (vs Iceland, 2026, Friendly)

- Angel Labruna: 38 years, 9 months, 9 days (vs Brazil, 1957, Friendly)

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- Nicolas Otamendi: 38 years, 1 month, 20 days (vs Zambia, 2026, Friendly)

- Martin Palermo: 36 years, 7 months, 15 days (vs Greece, 2010 World Cup)

- Angel Di Maria: 36 years, 3 months, 27 days (vs Colombia, 2024, Friendly)

Looking ahead, Messi could break Martin Palermo’s record as the oldest Argentina goalscorer in a World Cup match. He’ll celebrate his 39th birthday during the 2026 tournament, and he’s got his sights set on a string of records.

Another milestone is within reach: with his next goal or assist, Messi will surpass Pele for the most goal contributions in World Cup history. If he creates one more assist, he’ll top Diego Maradona’s tournament record, becoming the outright leader over almost a century of World Cup football.

Messi needs just four more goals to claim the all-time World Cup goals record, but Kylian Mbappe—who’s on 12, just behind Messi’s 13—will surely chase that finish line with him.

And, if Argentina reaches the final, Messi has the chance to be the first captain ever to lift the trophy twice. He could also become the only player to wear the captain’s armband in three World Cup finals. The legend just keeps growing.

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