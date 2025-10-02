Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Lionel Messi confirms India visit, set to tour after 14 years on...

A piece of good news has arrived for Lionel Messi fans in India as the star Argentinian footballer is all set to visit the South Asian country after a long gap of 14 years.

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Oct 02, 2025, 11:21 PM IST

Lionel Messi confirms India visit, set to tour after 14 years on...
Lionel Messi to visit India for the second time
Lionel Messi, legendary Argentinian footballer, has officially confirmed his India tour named GOAT Tour 2025, wherein he will visit three cities and a fourth one is currently in discussion. This will be Messi's first visit to India in 14 years, and his trip will be paced with concerts, charity events, and meet and greet sessions with some of the popular personalities. Ahead of his tour to India, Messi said that it is always an honour to play in a country that has so much passion for football and wrote that he looks forward to meeting the new generation of Indian fans.

 

Deets about cities for Messi's India tour

 

Lionel Messi's India tour will begin in Kolkata on December 13. He will be attending the GOAT Cup and a GOAT concert at the Salt Lake Stadium. Messi will reportedly be meeting Indian legends like Sourav Ganguly, Baichung Bhutia, and Leander Paes, and the ticket prices for the event start from Rs 3,500.

 

 

The next day, he will head to Mumbai with events lined up at the iconic Wankhede Stadium. In the financial capital of India, Messi is expected to meet Shah Rukh Khan, Sachin Tendulkar, and MS Dhoni.

 

Later, he will visit New Delhi on December 15 and attend events at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. For all the events of Messi's tour to India, tickets are available for purchase exclusively on the District app.

