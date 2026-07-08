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Lionel Messi breaks silence on Argentina's dramatic Egypt comeback, says 'it's difficult to come back from 2-0 down'

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Lionel Messi breaks silence on Argentina's dramatic Egypt comeback, says 'it's difficult to come back from 2-0 down'

After trailing 2-0 with just 11 minutes remaining before the extra time, Argentina made a remarkable comeback in the game to seal an unbelievable victory and a place in the quarter-finals.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jul 08, 2026, 01:08 PM IST

Lionel Messi breaks silence on Argentina's dramatic Egypt comeback, says 'it's difficult to come back from 2-0 down'
Argentina qualified for the quarter-finals after beating Egypt in the Round of 16. (Pic Credits: Instagram/afaseleccion)
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Lionel Messi, captain and star striker of Argentina, opened up after his side's dramatic win over Egypt in the Round of 16. The defending champions were on the cusp of elimination before they finally made a comeback in the 79th minute to reduce the 2-0 deficit. In the end, Argentina secured the quarter-final spot by registering a 3-2 victory, including one goal from Messi. After the victory, while speaking to the host broadcasters, Messi said, ''When they went 2-0 up, I really saw it as being bad, and it was, it was difficult. That's why I think there was that bit of release and relief for everyone, right? Because we turned around an incredible match.''

 

Talking about getting inspired after Romero's goal, he added, ''Like I just said, it's difficult to come back from 2-0 down, especially in this type of knockout round. But like I'm telling you, when we scored Cuti's goal, I think we all internally felt that we were going to do it, that were going to tie, that we had the time, and that we still had extra time left. And thank God, we were able to do it before extra time, which is even more impressive.''

 

Whats App Image 2026 07 08 at 7 15 19 AM

 

What happened in Argentina vs Egypt RO16 clash

 

For those unversed, Egypt stunned Argentina by racing to a 2-0 lead, putting Messi and Co under pressure till the last leg of the contest. However, the defending champions scored twice before the stoppage time, and Enzo Fernandez sealed the deal for Argentina in the extra time.

 

Now, Argentina are set to lock horns with Switzerland in the quarter-finals on Saturday, July 12, at the Kansas City Stadium. If the Messi-led side manage to win their next fixture, they will face the winner of the Norway vs England match in the semi-finals.

 

 

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

 

Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the ZEE5 app and website.

 

Link: https://www.zee5.com/

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