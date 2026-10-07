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Lionel Messi bids Argentina farewell with goal in emotional final game

Lionel Messi played his final international game for Argentina as they beat Benin 3-0 in Buenos Aires, with the captain scoring a goal before receiving an emotional farewell.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Oct 07, 2026, 08:32 AM IST

Lionel Messi bids Argentina farewell with goal in emotional final game
Messi scored in his final international match for Argentina. (Pic Credits: Instagram/afaseleccion)
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Lionel Messi's Argentina career has finally come to an emotional end in Buenos Aires where dozens of thousands of fans witness his final appearance for the national team. The GOAT signed off in style with a goal in the 71st minute as Argentina defeated Benin 3-0 in his farewell international game. Wearing the iconic No 10 jersey for one final time, Messi received a massive reception from the home crowd at the Monumental Stadium.

Messi scores in his final Argentina game

The first breakthrough for the home side came in the 48th minute when Nicolas Otamendi gave Argentina the lead over Benin. After 13 minutes, Nico Paz also struck and extended Argentina's lead to 2-0 after a superb assist from Messi.

The lead was further extended when the star of the night took full advantage of the penalty spot. Soon after Messi scored the goal, fans went berserk as it sparked loud celebrations inside the Monumental Stadium.

 

An emotional farewell for Messi

Messi's final appearance for Argentina brought an emotional end to his illustrious career for his national side, as he has represented the South American nation for over two decades. After the match ended, fans present inside the venue clapped and cheered for their favourite star, while fireworks lit up the sky.

Benin players also stepped forward one by one to greet Messi and wish him well as the stadium erupted in a thunderous storm.

Many players of the opponent team also came to Messi for a photo as the Argentine star was teary-eyed and seemingly emotional at the grand farewell. Later, the Benin players were also seen celebrating Messi with the fans inside Monumental Stadium.

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