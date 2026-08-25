'Like father like son': Aryavir Sehwag impresses with Virender Sehwag's trademark shots in DPL | Watch

Virender Sehwag's son Aryavir, playing for West Delhi Lions in DPL, impressed with shots similar to his father's, though his team lost to Central Delhi Kings by 21 runs.

In the Delhi Premier League, Aryavir Sehwag is batting similarly to his father, Virender Sehwag. The 17-year-old, who plays for the West Delhi Lions in the DPL 2025, recently won over supporters with a couple of shots that resembled his father's signature strokes.

Sehwag's legacy reflected in son's batting

One of India's best hitters is Virender Sehwag. He played 374 games for India since making his debut against Pakistan in 1999. With 38 hundreds and 72 half-centuries, he amassed 17,253 runs across all formats. He was the first Indian to score a triple century in Test cricket and was renowned for his daring batting. Aryavir, his son, is already displaying a similar talent.

Everyone was reminded of Virender Sehwag by Aryavir's square cutters and cover drives during a recent DPL encounter. A comparative video of a father and kid playing comparable shots was also posted by the Delhi Premier League's official social media account and it quickly gained popularity.

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West Delhi Lions lose despite strong chase

This season, Aryavir, an opening batsman for the West Delhi Lions, has been given opportunities in the playing eleven. On Saturday, the West Delhi Lions took on the Central Delhi Kings. After batting first, Central Delhi Kings amassed 232 for 8 in 20 overs. Siddharth Joon, the opener, hit two fours and four sixes to score 33 off 17 balls. Samarth Seth, who scored 37 off 14 balls, also performed admirably.

West Delhi Lions got off to a strong start in their reply, reaching 71 for 2 in 4.5 overs. However, they quickly lost Aryavir Sehwag. Ankit Kumar then struck 61 off 30 balls with four fours and five sixes, while Krish Yadav scored 46 off 26 balls with seven fours and a six. For the fourth wicket, both contributed 59 runs. Tejas Baroka dismissed Krish, and Ankit followed suit. West Delhi Lions lost the game by 21 runs after failing to chase the target after losing wickets, finishing at 211 for 8.