'Life has once again surprised us': Post Iker Casillas' heart attack, wife Sara announces her cancer surgery

The wife of Spain's World Cup-winning captain Iker Casillas, Sara Carbonero, has announced that she has undergone surgery for cancer just three weeks after the goalkeeper suffered a heart attack.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 23, 2019, 04:43 PM IST

The wife of Spain's World Cup-winning captain Iker Casillas, Sara Carbonero, has announced that she has undergone surgery for cancer just three weeks after the goalkeeper suffered a heart attack.

Casillas, who made 167 appearances for Spain and 725 for boyhood club Real Madrid before departing in 2015, fell ill during a training session with his current club, FC Porto.

Carbonero, with whom Casillas has two children, announced via her Instagram page that she had undergone successful surgery on ovarian cancer.

"We hadn't yet recovered from the scare when life has once again surprised us," she wrote in a post late on Tuesday.

"This time it was my turn, this six letter word that I still have trouble writing. A few days ago I had a checkup and the doctors saw a malignant tumour in my ovary that has been operated on.

"Everything has gone very well, luckily we got it with plenty of time, but I still have a number of months of fighting ahead as I go through the required treatment.

"I know there's a tough road ahead but I'm sure it will have a happy ending."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Cuando aún no nos habíamos recuperado de un susto, la vida nos ha vuelto a sorprender. Esta vez me ha tocado a mí, esa dichosa palabra de 6 letras que todavía me cuesta escribir. Hace unos días en una revisión, los médicos me vieron un tumor maligno de ovario y ya he sido operada. Todo ha salido muy bien, afortunadamente lo hemos pillado muy a tiempo pero todavía me quedan unos meses de lucha mientras sigo el tratamiento correspondiente. Estoy tranquila y con la confianza de que todo va a salir bien. Sé que el camino será duro pero también que tendrá un final feliz. Cuento con el apoyo de mi familia y amigos y con un gran equipo médico. Aprovecho para pedir desde aquí a mis compañeros periodistas el respeto y la comprensión con los que siempre me habéis tratado, especialmente en estos momentos tan difíciles y delicados para mí y mi familia.

A post shared by Sara Carbonero (@saracarbonero) on

Casillas, who turned 38 on Monday, was rushed to the hospital after he suffered a heart attack while training with FC Porto on May 1.

He later shared a photo from the hospital calling it “a big scare, but strong as ever.” Carbonero, 35, shared a photo of her husband on Instagram two weeks ago with a caption about being blessed.

He also said that he will not play again this season as he wants to recover. He has not decided to retire yet. The two are parents to two boys ages 2 and 5.

