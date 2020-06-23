Levante vs Atletico Madrid, La Liga: Live streaming, teams, Dream11, time in India (IST) & where to watch on TV
Levante and Atletico Madrid will face each other in La Liga 2019-29 match today.
While Levante are at the 11th spot in the point table with 38 points, Atletico Madrid are at the fourth position with 52 points.
When and where to watch Levante vs Atletico Madrid
Where and when is Levante vs Atletico Madrid, La Liga match being played?
The Levante vs Atletico Madrid, La Liga match will be played on June 23, 2020, at Estadio Olimpico Camilo Cano.
What time does the Levante vs Atletico Madrid, La Liga match begin?
The Levante vs Atletico Madrid, La Liga match will begin at 11:00 PM IST.
Where to watch Levante vs Atletico Madrid, La Liga live in India (TV channels)?
Unfortunately, the Levante vs Atletico Madrid, La Liga live telecast won't be telecasted in India.
How and where to watch online Levante vs Atletico Madrid, La Liga live streaming?
The Levante vs Atletico Madrid, La Liga live telecast will be available online on Facebook to watch in India.
Levante vs Atletico Madrid: Predicted Starting XIs
Levante: Aitor; Coke, Bruno, Vezo, Tono; Bardhi, Vukcevic, Melero, Rochina; Morales, Mayoral
Atletico: Oblak; Tripper, Gimenez, Savic, Lodi; Koke, Thomas, Saul, Correa; Felix, Costa