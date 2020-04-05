'Let us all come together in this fight against COVID-19,' says Indian shooter Manu Bhaker, urges all to light diyas

Indian shooter Manu Bhaker has appealed citizens to come together and light diyas and lamps tonight at 9 pm to defeat coronavirus pandemic. The tweet comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to do the same.

Manu Bhaker wrote, "Let us all come together in this fight against COVID-19 and the Honorable Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji's call, turn off all the lights of your house at 9 o'clock for 9 minutes tonight and light lamps on your roof, balcony or doors and take a pledge to defeat Corona together. Jai Hind."

हम सभी देशवासी COVID-19 के विरुद्ध इस लड़ाई में एक साथ आयें और माननीय प्रधानमंत्री @narendramodi जी के आह्वान पर, आज रात 9 बजे और 9 मिनट के लिए अपने घरों की सभी लाइट बंद करके अपनी छत,बाल्कनी या दरवाजों पर दीये जलाएं और कोरोना को हराने का एक साथ संकल्प लें । जयहिंद pic.twitter.com/MozHpYScqn — Manu Bhaker (@realmanubhaker) April 5, 2020

Earlier, in a video message, the Prime Minister had asked citizens to turn all lights off in their houses at 9 pm on Sunday (April 5) and to stand at their doors or windows with a candle, diya and torch for 9 minutes to show solidarity with each other in the battle against the COVID-19.

This is in follow up to the 'Taali, thali' event held on March 22, the day when 'Janata curfew' was observed throughout the country. Modi had reminded people to be on their terrace and balconies and clap to express their gratitude for all those who were 'working 24/7' to fight COVID-19.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases rose to 3,374 in India on Sunday, as per the data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.Out of these cases, 3030 are active cases, 267 have been cured or discharged, while 77 deaths have been reported so far in the country.