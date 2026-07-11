'Let him do what he wants': Lionel Scaloni dismisses penalty debate, backs Messi ahead of World Cup quarterfinal

Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni has thrown his full support behind Lionel Messi amid questions over his penalty-taking, insisting he will not stop the captain from stepping up. Scaloni's strong backing comes ahead of Argentina's FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final clash.

Argentina’s head coach Lionel Scaloni doesn’t hesitate when it comes to Lionel Messi. As Argentina gears up for a World Cup quarter-final against Switzerland on Saturday at Kansas City Stadium, Scaloni made it clear—he trusts Messi, no matter what.

Even after Messi missed penalties in games against Austria and Egypt, Scaloni won’t even consider keeping him from the spot. “I’d never tell him not to take the next penalty. Let him make that choice. We have plenty of good options, but if Messi wants it, he takes it. It’s his call out there,” Scaloni said.

There were worries about Messi’s fitness going into this tournament since he’d picked up a hamstring problem earlier. But those concerns faded quickly. Messi has put on a show—eight goals so far—and he’s right at the top of the Golden Boot race alongside France’s Kylian Mbappe. He’s also passed Miroslav Klose for the all-time World Cup goals record, now sitting at 21 and counting.

Scaloni’s also been vocal about VAR after its controversial involvement in Argentina’s last match against Egypt. Egypt thought they’d gone 2-0 up in the 58th minute thanks to Mostafa Ziko, but VAR ruled out the goal for a minor foul by Marwan Attia on Lisandro Martinez—committed all the way in Egypt’s own penalty box, far from where the goal happened. Later, Egypt were denied a penalty when Mohamed Salah was brought down, just before Argentina turned the match around.

On VAR, Scaloni said, “Honestly, with VAR, it’s almost impossible to catch a break. There’s no grey area. They walked us through exactly how it works before the tournament, showed every scenario, and they’re sticking to that.”

Talking about Messi, Scaloni points out that nothing’s changed about his workrate. “Leo runs about the same as always. He’s done the preparation with his fitness team, and that’s definitely helped, but as far as stats go, I’m not sure it’s much different. What stands out is that he gives everything. When he’s switched on and senses a chance, he’s unstoppable.”

Age, for Scaloni, isn’t a factor. He’d love Messi to keep playing for as long as he wants. “A lot of people might be surprised he’s still at this level at 39, but not me. As long as he wants to play, he’ll be the best. That’s just the way it is.”

In their last match, Argentina had to claw back from 2-0 down against Egypt. Messi’s goal in the 83rd minute leveled things at 2-2, then Enzo Fernandez clinched the win in stoppage time. That comeback kept Argentina’s dream alive—to do what only Brazil has managed before: win back-to-back World Cups. Brazil pulled it off in 1958 and 1962. Now it’s Argentina’s turn to chase history.

Also read| FIFA makes major VAR change after World Cup 2026 refereeing controversies