Legends League Cricket reveals prize money for winners, runners-up of the India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings final

Image: @llct20

The winner team will receive Rs 2 crore in prize money, as the Legends League disclosed the prize pool for the current season, which is being held in India for the first time.

The news was made at a press conference in Jaipur ahead of the grand finale, which was attended by India Capitals captain Gautam Gambhir and Bhilwara Kings captain Irfan Pathan, as well as Raman Raheja, CEO and Co-Founder of Legends League Cricket.

A 15-day tournament featuring the world's best cricketers will finish today with India Capitals taking on Bhilwara Kings in the final at Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

"It's been great to see these cricketing greats in action and giving their all with competitive spirit in each match. Both Bhilwara Kings and India Capitals are strong teams and It's going to be a blockbuster final tomorrow. The league has a total prize pool of 4 crore wherein runners-up will be awarded with 1 crore while second runners-up, Gujarat Giants, will receive 50 lakh," Raheja said while addressing the media.

Pathan's team has the league's leading run-scorer, William Porterfield, as well as the league's leading wicket-taker, Fidel Edwards. Former Ireland captain Porterfield has 255 runs in six games at a strike rate of 144, while Edwards has 10 wickets in seven games. Shane Watson of Australia and Yusuf Pathan of India are also in excellent form and have contributed to the team's victory.

"We have played very competitive cricket and look forward to playing with the same aggressive approach tomorrow. Win or loss is part of the game. India Capitals was the first team to enter the final. Gautam Gambhir is a mastermind captain. It will be challenging to play against him," Pathan said.

India Capitals, on the other hand, finished on top of the points table. Hamilton Masakadza, with 255 runs from six games, and leg-spinner Pravin Tambe are the most successful players so far for them. Tambe has dismissed nine batsmen in six matches. Former New Zealand captain Ross Taylor and Ashley Nurse will come into the match after their exceptional knocks in the qualifier.

"Bhilwara Kings is the most dangerous and balanced side. We play all matches with the same motivation be it first match or final. I will also try to score some runs which help the team win. When players like Yusuf [Pathan] and Irfan are in rhythm, bowlers have less margin of error and you have to deliver your best ball. Hopefully we do that", Gambhir said.

With the final starting at 7.30pm, the action will be broadcasted live on Star Sports Network and also streamed live on Disney+Hotstar. Besides the Indian subcontinent, Willow TV will broadcast the match live in US while Kayo Sports, Fox Cricket in Australia.

READ| 'Ice baths are overrated, don't lift..': Brett Lee's advice to Jasprit Bumrah on how to avoid injuries as a fast bowler