Legendary Tennis ace Roger Federer announces retirement, Laver Cup will be his final bow

Legendary Tennis star Roger Federer has announced that the Laver Cup will be his final act in the sport, after which he will retire from Tennis.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 15, 2022, 08:00 PM IST

Legendary Tennis ace Roger Federer has announced his retirement from the sport. Next week's Laver Cup will be Federer's final act after which he will retire from professional tennis. Widely renowned as one of the greatest players of all time. 

At the age of 41, Federer has announced that the 20-time Grand Slam winner will call time on his illustrious and widely decorated career.  

The Swiss international has not competed since Wimbledon in July 2021, he has had a series of knee operations, and so in that sense, the news is not surprising.

But he had appeared at an event marking the 100-year anniversary of Centre Court at the All England Club this July and said he hoped to come back to play there "one more time."

He also had said he would return to tournament action at the Swiss Indoors in October.

Federer posted his news on Twitter, saying his farewell event will be the Laver Cup in London next week. That is a team event run by his management company.

Federer's last match anywhere came on July 7, 2021, when he lost at Centre Court in the Wimbledon quarterfinals to Hubert Hurkacz 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-0.

Soon after, Federer had surgery to repair damage to his meniscus and cartilage in his right knee, his third operation on that knee in a span of 1 and a half years.

With inputs from PTI

