Legendary athlete Milkha Singh responding well to treatment confirms PGIMER Chandigarh

Indian legendary track and field athlete Milkha Singh, who is currently undergoing COVID-19 treatment at PGIMER Chandigarh, is responding well to the treatment, the institute confirmed on Saturday. The 91-year-old is currently battling COVID-19 and has been kept under the supervision of three doctors.

Milkha Singh was on Thursday admitted to the hospital after his oxygen level started dropping, and is closely being monitored by a team of three doctors at the PGIMER. The clarification comes after a video has been doing rounds on social media, claiming Milkha Singh lost the fight against COVID-19.

"Flying Sikh Shri Milkha Singh Ji, being unwell due to COVID 19, has been admitted in ICU of NHE Block of PGIMER since 3rdrd June 2021. On the basis of all the medical parameters today June 5, 2021, his condition has been observed better than yesterday. He is closely being monitored by a team of three doctors at PGIMER," it read.

Legendary golfer and four-times Asian Games gold medallist's son Jeev Milkha Singh also confirmed the news. "Milkha Singh Ji's condition is stable and on oxygen in ICU of PGIMER," Jeev said.

The Padma Shri awardee athlete was discharged from a private hospital on May 31 but had to be readmitted to PGIMER due to receding levels of oxygen.

The former athlete's wife Nirmal Kaur is also battling against the virus and is currently in ICU at the Mohali hospital. The medical bulletin from Fortis Hospital for his wife read that the health of Nirmal hasn't shown signs of improvement, leading them to increase her supply of medical oxygen.

As per reports, it is suspected that Milkha Singh contracted the COVID-19 virus last month from his domestic help.