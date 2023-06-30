Lausanne Diamond League 2023 live streaming: When and where to watch Neeraj Chopra and Murali Sreeshankar in action

Neeraj Chopra (L), Murali Shreeshankar

Olympic medalist Neeraj Chopra is set to compete in the Lausanne leg of the Diamond League, aiming to secure his second consecutive podium finish of the season.

India's renowned javelin thrower, Chopra, had an outstanding performance in the Qatar leg, clinching the top spot on the podium with a remarkable throw of 88.67m. This achievement marks the fourth best throw of his career thus far.

However, as a precautionary measure, the 25-year-old withdrew from the FBK Games on June 4 in Hengelo, Netherlands, and the Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku, Finland on June 13 due to a muscle strain he had previously sustained.

During the 2022 season, Chopra dominated the Lausanne leg of the Diamond League, achieving a personal best throw of 89.08m, securing his position at the top of the leaderboard.

Joining him in the competition is Commonwealth Games 2022 silver medalist Murali Sreeshankar, who will be participating in the long jump event for India. This will be Sreeshankar's second appearance in the Diamond League 2023 season, starting with the Lausanne leg.

Sreeshankar showcased his talent at the Paris Diamond League, finishing in third place. His exceptional performance of 8.41m in the qualification round at the National Inter-State Championship in Bhubaneshwar earned him a spot in the World Championships in Budapest.

Live Streaming Details

When will Lausanne Diamond League 2023 take place?

The 2023 Diamond League meet in Lausanne will take place on Friday, June 30.

Where will Lausanne Diamond League 2023 take place?

Lausanne Diamond League 2023 will take place Stade Olympique de la Pontaise in Lausanne, Switzerland.

What time will the men’s javelin throw and long jump competition at Lausanne Diamond League 2023 start?

The men’s long jump will begin at 12:05 AM IST (July 1) and the javelin throw will start at 12:18 AM IST (July 1).

Which TV channels will broadcast Lausanne Diamond League 2023 meet?

Lausanne Diamond League 2023 will be broadcast on the Sports 18 channels.

Where to watch the live stream of the Lausanne Diamond League 2023 meet?

Lausanne Diamond League 2023 meet can be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website.

