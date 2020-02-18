Laureus World Sports Awards 2020: Lionel Messi, Lewis Hamilton, Sachin Tendulkar - full list of winners

The Laureus World Sports Awards honours the greatest and most inspirational sporting triumphs of the year and this year's event was no different.

Competing for this year’s awards, the nominations for which were announced on January 15, were some heavyweights across various sporting spectrums, featuring the likes of Rafael Nadal, Naomi Osaka, Lionel Messi, Sachin Tendulkar and Megan Rapinoe.

The World Sportsman of the Year honour was shared for the first time between footballer Messi and Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton.

The Laureus Sporting Moment Award (2000-2020), which invited voting from the public, saw India's cricketing icon Tendulkar claim the top spot.

Lionel Messi:

The Barcelona captain became the first footballer ever to have been crowned the World Sportsman of the Year.

The Argentine talisman had recently become the first player in the world to win six Ballon d'Or titles.

“I am honoured to be the first to win this award being a sportsperson coming from a team sport,” Messi said in a video after being honoured at the Laureus World Sports Awards 2020 gala.

Sachin Tendulkar:

After playing six World Cups, Sachin Tendulkar finally lifted the coveted trophy in the 50-over format. Tendulkar was then lifted by his teammates for a victory lap across the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

"It's incredible. The feeling of winning the world cup was beyond what words can express. How many times you get an event happening where there are no mixed opinions. Very

rarely the entire country celebrates," Tendulkar said after receiving the trophy.

Laureus World Sports Awards 2020: List of winners:

1. Laureus World Sportsman of the Year: Lewis Hamilton and Lionel Messi

2. Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year: Simone Biles

3. Laureus World Team of the Year: South African national men's rugby team

4. Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year: Egan Bernal

5. Laureus World Comeback of the Year: Sophia Florsch

6. Laureus World Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability: Oksana Masters

7. Laureus World Action Sportsperson of the Year: Chloe Kim

8. Laureus Best Sporting Moment: "On the shoulders of a nation" - Sachin Tendulkar

9. Laureus Lifetime Achievement Award: Dirk Nowitzki

10. Laureus Academy Exceptional Achievement Award: Spanish Basketball Federation

11. Laureus Sport for Good Award: South Bronx United