Latvia vs Andorra, UEFA Nations League: Live streaming, LVA vs AND, time in India IST & where to watch on TV

Latvia vs Andorra, UEFA Nations League

The UEFA Nations League will see European minnows Andorra travel to Latvia for their 2022-23 campaign. The two teams will be competing in League D, which is the competition's lowest rung.

READ | Kazakhstan vs Azerbaijan, UEFA Nations League: Live streaming, KAZ vs AZE, time in India IST & where to watch on TV

Andorra will be needing a few results in their way if they are to move up to League C next year. They do come into this game after winning their two friendlies against Grenada and Saint Kitts and Nevis.

As far as Latvia is concerned, they have one draw and a win from their last two games. In 2020-21, they also had kicked off their Nations League campaign against Andorra, playing out a goalless draw.

When and where to watch Latvia vs Andorra, the UEFA Nations League match

Where and when is Latvia vs Andorra, UEFA Nations League match being played?

Latvia vs Andorra, UEFA Nations League match will be played on June 3, 2022, at Daugavas Stadiona.

What time does Latvia vs Andorra, UEFA Nations League match begin?

Latvia vs Andorra, UEFA Nations League match will begin at 09:30 PM IST.

Where to watch Latvia vs Andorra, and UEFA Nations League live in India (TV channels)?

Latvia vs Andorra, UEFA Nations League live match will be telecasted on Sony Network in India.

How and where to watch online Latvia vs Andorra, UEFA Nations League live streaming?

Latvia vs Andorra, UEFA Nations League live telecast will be available online on SonyLiv in India.

Latvia vs Andorra​, UEFA Nations League Dream11:

Latvia: Steinbors; Savalnieks, Cernomordijs, Dubra, Jurkovskis; Emsis, Zjuzins, Kamess, Ciganiks; Ikaunieks, Gutkovskis

Andorra: Gomes; Alavedra, Garcia, Llovera, Cervos, Rubio; Rebes, Vales, Pujol, Alaez; Martinez