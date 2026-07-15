Lamine Yamal, Pau Cubarsi help Spain create unique FIFA World Cup record: Know in detail

Spain scripted history even before the first whistle against France in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final. Yes, you read it right. Know more about it.

Spain, the FIFA World Cup 2026 finalist, also became the first-ever side in the tournament's history to start a semi-final with two teenagers, as Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsi were both named in the Starting XI of their semi-final clash against France on Tuesday (local time). FIFA shared a post on its X handle and wrote, ''Spain are the first team to start a

@FIFAWorldCup semi-final with two teenagers.''

Take a look

Spain are the first team to start a @FIFAWorldCup semi-final with two teenagers pic.twitter.com/rLnv5ACcrD — FIFA (@FIFAcom) July 14, 2026

Deets about the Spain vs France semi-final clash

La Roja secured a 2-0 win over France in the semi-final clash against Les Bleus to book their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final. Spain took the lead in the first half when Mikel Oyarzabal converted a penalty after France conceded a foul inside the box.

In the second half, Pedro Porro sealed the victory for Spain, ending the previous edition's finalists' hopes. Now, Spain will face the winner of the second semi-final match between England and Argentina. The final of the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be played on July 20 at the New York New Jersey Stadium.

Addtionally, France's Kylian Mbappe, who is currently leading the Golden Boot race, will now have to wait for the Argentina's clash on Wednesday, to see if he can hold on to the top spot or if Lionel Messi overtakes him in the race for the Golden Boot.

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the ZEE5 app and website.

Link: https://www.zee5.com/