Lamine Yamal's five-word post after World Cup final berth goes viral

Spain's 19-year-old star Lamine Yamal sent a clear message to the football world ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final, scheduled to be played on July 20. Check his latest post.

Spain's star right winger Lamine Yamal, in his latest post on Instagram, showcased confidence for the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final, which his side will play on July 20 at the New York New Jersey Stadium. In the post, he shared a series of pictures from Spain's recent semi-final match against France and wrote just five words in the caption, which has captivated the attention of many. He wrote in Spanish, ''nuevayol vamos por ti,'' which, after translation, means, ''New York, we're coming for you.''

Take a look

Yamal played a vital role in Spain's convincing victory over France at the Dallas Stadium. He started alongside Pau Cubarsi and became the first teenage pair to start a FIFA World Cup semi-final for the same team.

In the FIFA World Cup 2026 so far, Yamal has scored just one goal, which he netted during Spain's 4-0 group-stage victory against Saudi Arabia.

Talking about the match, Spain secured a 2-0 win over France in the semi-final clash against Les Bleus to book their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final. La Roja took the lead in the first half when Mikel Oyarzabal converted a penalty after France conceded a foul inside the box.

In the second half, Pedro Porro sealed the victory for Spain, ending the previous edition's finalists' hopes. Now, Spain will face the winner of the second semi-final match between England and Argentina. The final of the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be played on July 20 at the New York New Jersey Stadium. The game will be only the second World Cup final appearance in Spain's history, having previously lifted the trophy in 2010 after defeating the Netherlands.

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the ZEE5 app and website.

Link: https://www.zee5.com/