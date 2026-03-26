Lalit Modi slams LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka over franchise valuations ahead of IPL 2026, says 'He is a clown'

Lalit Modi criticised Sanjiv Goenka after the LSG owner credited Jay Shah for IPL’s growth following record sales of RCB and RR.

Lalit Modi, the founder of the Indian Premier League, has strongly criticised Sanjiv Goenka following recent comments about the league’s growth. The controversy erupted after Goenka praised the IPL’s governance and credited Jay Shah for shaping its success, without mentioning Modi’s role in creating the tournament.

Reacting sharply on social media, Modi dismissed Goenka’s remarks, accusing him of lacking knowledge about the league’s origins. He asserted that the IPL’s business model and structure were conceptualised during his tenure and suggested that history should not be overlooked.

1/ @rajasthanroyals, acquired for roughly ₹270 crore in 2008, have just been sold for over ₹15,000 crore. @RCBTweets, acquired for roughly ₹485 crore, sold for over ₹16,600 crore. Two franchises, same week, each over ₹15,000 crore.



That value was built by the architecture… — Dr. Sanjiv Goenka (@DrSanjivGoenka) March 25, 2026

It’s because a joker who has no idea about anything decided to call it that @DrSanjivGoenka What else can you expect from jokers https://t.co/qr0mCjKY42 — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) March 26, 2026

Franchise Valuations Spark Debate

The exchange comes at a time when IPL franchise valuations have reached unprecedented levels. Goenka had highlighted the dramatic rise in value of two original teams, Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, pointing out that both franchises have now been sold for over Rs 15,000 crore each.

These figures underline the massive commercial success of the league since its inception in 2008. The recent deals have not only drawn attention to the IPL’s financial growth but also reignited discussions about who deserves credit for building its foundation.

Details of Recent Franchise Sales

Ahead of the 2026 season, the Aditya Birla Group-led consortium acquired Royal Challengers Bengaluru from United Spirits Limited in a deal worth Rs 16,600 crore. Aryaman Birla has been appointed chairman of the franchise following the takeover.

In a separate transaction, a US-based group led by tech entrepreneur Kal Somani purchased Rajasthan Royals from Emerging Media Ventures for approximately Rs 15,300 crore. These valuations exceed those of newer teams like Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans, which entered the league in 2022.

Background of Key Figures

Lalit Modi served as the IPL’s first chairman and commissioner from 2008 to 2010 and is widely credited with launching the league’s franchise-based model. Meanwhile, Sanjiv Goenka entered the IPL ecosystem later, acquiring Lucknow Super Giants in 2022. His brother, Harsh Goenka, previously owned the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiants franchise.

Ongoing Debate Over IPL’s Growth Story

The latest public spat highlights the ongoing debate over the IPL’s evolution, from a new cricketing experiment to one of the world’s most valuable sports leagues. As franchise values continue to soar, questions around leadership, vision, and legacy remain central to discussions about the league’s remarkable journey.