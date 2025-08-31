Lalit Modi reveals luxurious gift that Yuvraj Singh received after iconic six-sixes knock, says 'he raises bat...comes running to me...'

Yuvraj Singh’s six sixes in the 2007 T20 World Cup not only stunned the cricketing world but also led him to receive a luxurious gift from Lalit Modi. Know here what the former IPL chairman gave to the World Cup winner.

Lalit Modi recently reflected on the 2007 T20 World Cup, highlighting Yuvraj Singh's iconic achievement of hitting six sixes in a row off Stuart Broad. The former IPL chairman recalled this historic moment as one of the most memorable highlights in India's T20 journey. Yuvraj's feat against the English paceman in the inaugural T20 WC remains a significant moment.

India's team, led by Mahendra Singh Dhoni, traveled to South Africa with a young squad, including key players like Yuvraj Singh and Virender Sehwag. Despite their limited experience in the T20 format and being considered underdogs, the team overcame challenges to win the title, making history in the process.

Yuvraj, celebrated for his elegant batting, played a key role in India's victory. His performance against England was a highlight of the tournament, with Broad bearing the brunt of his aggressive play.

The former IPL chairman revealed that before the tournament began, he visited the Indian dressing room and offered a special incentive: a Porsche car for any player who could hit six sixes in a single over.

“Before the 2007 T20 World Cup, I told everyone that whoever would hit six sixes or take 6 wickets in an over would receive a Porsche," Modi said while speaking to Clarke on the Beyond23 Podcast.

Yuvraj was the sole player to achieve the remarkable feat in a crucial match against England. Modi shared that after the sixth six, the left-handed batsman immediately approached him to claim the promised Porsche.

The former IPL chairman kept his word and presented the luxury car to the star player. In return, Modi requested the bat used for the six sixes, a treasured item he still keeps in his collection.

Yuvraj scored 148 runs in six matches at the 2007 T20 World Cup, maintaining an impressive strike rate of 194.74 with an average of 29.60. Besides his memorable 58 off 16 balls against England, which included six consecutive sixes, he also scored a rapid 70 off 30 in the semifinal against Australia.