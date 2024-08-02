Lakshya Sen scripts history, becomes first Indian badminton player to reach men's singles semi-finals at Olympics

Lakshya emerged victorious over Chou Chen of China with a final score of 19-21, 21-15, 21-12.

Lakshya Sen made history on Friday by becoming the first Indian to reach the men's singles semi-finals at the Olympics. In a fiercely contested quarterfinal that lasted minutes, Lakshya emerged victorious over Chou Chen of China with a final score of 19-21, 21-15, 21-12. He now joins the ranks of Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu as the third Indian to achieve this remarkable feat, with Sindhu being the only Indian shuttler to have reached the final.

Lakshya is set to face the winner of the match between top seed Viktor Axelsen of Denmark and Singapore's Loh Kean Yew in the men's semi-final.

