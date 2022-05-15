India create history, defeat 14-time champions Indonesia in Thomas Cup final

Team India

HISTORY has been made as Team India went on to defeat 14 times champions Indonesia in the Thomas Cup Final 2022 at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand. They have done it without losing a match in the final. India had entered the final for the first time since the tournament began 73 years back.

READ | Lakshya Sen to Srikanth Kidambi, meet Indian squad that made it to Thomas Cup 2022 final for first time

After defeating Denmark in the semi-finals, India had to face tough competition in the face of Indonesia. The game started with Indian young gun Lakshya Sen beating Anthony Ginting 8-21, 21-17, 21-16 to give India a 1-0 lead.

Later, in the doubles match, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty registered a come-from-behind to win 18-21, 23-21, 21-19 against Mohammad Ahsan and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo.

Kidambi Srikanth sealed the deal for India as he beat Jonatan Christie 21-15, 23-21 in the second singles. This game was enough for India to win their maiden trophy in the history of the competition.

HISTORY SCRIPTED



Pure show of grit and determination & India becomes the #ThomasCup champion for the st time in style, beating 14 times champions Indonesia 3-0 in the finals



It's coming home! #TUC2022#ThomasCup2022#ThomasUberCups#IndiaontheRise#Badminton pic.twitter.com/GQ9pQmsSvP May 15, 2022

In the semis, India defeated Denmark 3-2 to reach the summit clash. In the first match, India's Lakshya Sen took on famous Denmark player Viktor Axelsen. The Danish player lived up to his reputation and won in straight games 21-13, 21-13.

In the doubles, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty defeated Denmark's Kim Astrup and Mathias Christiansen 21-18, 23-21 and 22-20.

Later, former World No. 1 Srikanth Kidambi had defeated Anders Antonsen in the third match 21-18, 21-12 and 21-15 to put India ahead 2-1 in the gripping tie.

In the fourth match, the Indian duo of Krishna Prasad and Vishnuvardhan lost to Anders Skaarup Rasmussen and Frederik Sogaard 21-14, 21-13 in 39 minutes.

However, it was the all-important fifth match and HS Prannoy stood up to the occasion and won against Rasmus Gemke 21-13, 21-9 to give India a memorable 3-2 win.