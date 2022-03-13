BWF German Open 2022: Lakshya Sen loses in summit clash against Kunlavut Vitidsarn

The BWF German Open Super 300 badminton tournament in Muelheim An Der Ruhr on Sunday saw Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen's great form end with a loss to Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn in the summit clash.

The 20-year-old Sen, who had claimed his maiden Super 500 title at India Open in January, went on to lose 18-21 15-21 in 57 minutes.

World number 12 Lakshya Sen had in fact come into the match with a 3-3 head-to-head record against Vitidsarn, who ranked 20th and had beaten the Thai in their last meeting at Hylo Open last year.

Congratulations on at #GermanOpen2022,



You gave your best, everyone has witnessed that and we are proud of you. Take some deserved rest and see you next week in England

The World Championships bronze medallist had matched the speed of three-time world junior champion Vitidsarn in the rallies to move 4-4 before the Thai rode on his variations to grab a comfortable 11-6 lead at the break.

While Sen worked up his pace and took control of the net to make it 15-16, the Thai managed to grab two game points with an overhead cross-court drop.

It was soon that the Indian player needed medical attention for a blister on his foot even as the Thai came up with a cross-court smash to pocket the opening game.

As for the second game, Vitidsarn jumped to a 7-3 lead before moving to an 11-5 advantage after the change of sides. The Indian needed the doctor's attention again but made sure to give a tough fight with four straight points. However, Vitidsarn managed to move to 19-15 and then took five match points before sealing the second game and the match.

Talking about Sen, he had won two Super 100 titles - Dutch Open and SaarLorLux Open - besides three international challenges at Belgium, Scotland and Bangladesh in 2019, before COVID-19 put a halt on the way of his progress.

In the year 2021, the youngster had made it to the semifinals at Hylo and had reached the knockout stage at World Tour Finals on debut before sizzling at the World Championships with a bronze.

(Inputs from PTI)