Lakshya Sen: From junior champion to India's Olympic medal hope

After defeating Julien Carraggi in the group stage, Lakshya Sen entered the round of 16 in hopes of securing a medal.

Lakshya Sen has emerged as one of the brightest badminton talents in India. Lakshya made his Olympic debut at the Paris Olympics in 2024, showcasing his skill and resilience. After an initial win against Kevin Cordon, later nullified due to Cordon's injury, he secured victories against Julien Carraggi and Jonatan Christie, advancing to the pre-quarter-finals.

Born in Uttarakhand's Almora, he began playing at the young age of eight under the guidance of his father, DK Sen, a badminton coach. His family recognized his potential and enrolled him at the Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy in Bengaluru, where he trained under renowned coaches Vimal Kumar and Prakash Padukone.

Lakshya's competitive spirit became evident early on. In 2016, he won a bronze medal at the Asian Junior Championships and ascended to the top of the BWF World Junior Rankings in 2017. His achievements continued in 2018, when he won the Asian Junior Championships and a silver medal at the Summer Youth Olympics.

His rise continued with multiple titles in 2019, including the Dutch Open and the SaarLorLux Open. In 2021, he won a bronze medal at the World Championships and contributed to India's historic Thomas Cup victory in 2022, along with a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games. Lakshya Sen's journey reflects his dedication and talent, making him a formidable competitor on the international badminton stage.