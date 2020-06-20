La Liga: Title-chasing Barcelona held to a draw at Sevilla, Lionel Messi missed on getting his 700th goal

Title-chasing Barcelona were held to a 0-0 draw at Sevilla as they dropped points in La Liga for the first time since the season re-started.

The Catalans are currently at the top of the table with 65 points from 30 games but second-placed Real Madrid are not far behind with 62 points and they can now go above their rivals if they beat Real Sociedad away on Sunday. As for Sevilla, they are third with 52 points.

As for Lionel Messi, he went into the match with 699 career goals to his name but failed to get his 700th for club and country.

Sergio Reguilon had a glorious chance to snatch a winner in added time when the ball fell into his path from close range, however, he hit it into the ground and Barca keeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen made a comfortable save.

Luis Suarez, on the other hand, made his first start since returning from knee surgery alongside Messi and Martin Braithwaite as Antoine Griezmann was dropped to the bench.

Messi had two free-kick attempts while ex-Sevilla midfielder Ivan Rakitic narrowly missed the target from inside the area.

During the match, there was tension just before halftime when Messi pushed Sevilla's Diego Carlos to the ground after he had fouled Suarez. The Argentine escaped without a booking for the incident, after which Sergio Busquets was shown a yellow card.

Suarez had the visitors' best chance after the interval but failed to convert any goal, while Ter Stegen came up to contest a corner in added time, underlining Barca's desperation to win the game and boost their title chances.