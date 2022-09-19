La Liga: Real Madrid beats Atletico Madrid by 2-1, keeps a clean sheet in current season

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid

Real Madrid saw off crosstown rivals Atletico 2-1 in a fiery edition of the city's local derby at the Wanda Metropolitano on Sunday to restore their two-point lead over Barcelona and stay perfect in LaLiga.

Despite being second best for large periods of the first half and playing without talisman Karim Benzema, Carlo Ancelotti's side were ruthless in front of goal as strikes from Rodrygo and Federico Valverde put them in a commanding position. Mario Hermoso pulled a goal back for the hosts late on but they were unable to find an equaliser.

The visitors ceded position in the opening minutes of the first half, but took the lead before 20 minutes when Rodrygo smashed home a classy finish past Jan Oblak from Aurelien Tchouameni's chip over the Atleti back line.

"We're very happy," Dani Carvajal said of his team's spirit after the match. "We came here to win. I think we played a really good first half, especially the first 30 minutes, we took our two chances. In the second half we didn't have as much of the ball to hurt them. We were comfortable at 0-2. It got more complicated at the end but they're three points.

"Karim is fundamental for us, but we have a spectacular squad. Rodrygo played as our number nine today and he scored a great goal, he gave us a lot in attack."

However, the fixture was marred by what appeared to be racist chants aimed at Real's Brazilian forward Vinicius outside the stadium beforehand, which followed criticism of his dancing goal celebrations and a debate over whether that criticism was racist.

Some fans also reportedly threw objects at Vinicius after a Real goal and aimed further songs at him in the closing stages.

Carlo Ancelotti's Real have won all six games, putting them two points clear of Barcelona at the top. Atletico are seventh.

Real last won their opening six games in 1987-88.