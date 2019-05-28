La Liga: Atletico Madrid sign FC Porto centre-back Felipe

Porto have agreed to sell center-back Felipe to Atletico Madrid in a deal worth 20 million euros ($22.37 million), the Portuguese side have said.

The Brazilian joined Porto in 2016 from Corinthians, winning the 2018 Portuguese league title and Super Cup, making 142 appearances for the club.

O FC Porto chegou a acordo com o Atlético de Madrid para a transferência do Felipe#FCPortohttps://t.co/TfHJaoRE8f — FC Porto (@FCPorto) May 28, 2019

"FC Porto informs the markets that they have reached an agreement with Atletico Madrid for the playing rights of Felipe to the value of 20 million euros," a club statement read.

Atletico, who have yet to comment on the matter, are set to welcome several new faces in the summer to replace outgoing defenders Diego Godin, Filipe Luis, Juanfran and Lucas Hernandez.

Forward Antoine Griezmann is also set to depart after telling the club earlier this month he wanted to leave.