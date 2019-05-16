La Liga: Antoine Griezmann to leave Atletico Madrid, likely to join Barcelona

French World Cup-winner Antoine Griezmann is set to leave La Liga side Atletico Madrid after the end of the current season after five years with them.

French World Cup-winner Antoine Griezmann is set to leave La Liga side Atletico Madrid after the end of the current season after five years with them.

With this announcement, Griezmann will become one of the highest earners in European football. While the striker has not stated his preferred destination, Barcelona looks likely to make another bid to secure his services.

Barcelona wanted to sign the Griezmann last summer but the player decided to stay with Atletico Madrid and even went on to sign a new contract with the Spanish capital club.

Atletico's top scorer made the decision public on Tuesday after meeting with coach Diego Simeone and club President Miguel Angel Gil Marin.

“After speaking to Cholo (Simeone) and Miguel Angel, I wanted to speak to the fans that have always supported me,” the forward said in a video posted on Atletico’s Twitter account. “I’ve chosen to explore new challenges. It’s been a tough decision to make, but it’s what I feel I need,” the player said, addressing Colchoneros fans.

. @AntoGriezmann: "These five years have been incredible. Thank you very much for everything, I carry you in my heart." pic.twitter.com/uz1jwQj1Sg — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) May 14, 2019

Griezmann will play his last match with Atletico in La Liga's season finale. According to sources, the 28-year-old Frenchman will formally terminate his contract with Atletico on June 30, when the price tag for his release clause will drop to 125 million euros ($140 million).

Scoring 133 goals in 256 matches for Atletico Madrid since joining the club Griezmann said, “I want to thank you for all your support throughout these past five years, winning my first trophies as a professional. I will always remember you, I will always keep you in my heart. It’s never easy for a player to express all these emotions, and I just wanted you to know as soon as possible.”

During Griezmann’s tenure, Atletico won three trophies - the 2014 Spanish Super Cup, the 2019 Europa League, and the 2019 European Super Cup.