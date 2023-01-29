La Decima in Melbourne: Novak Djokovic beats Stefanos Tsitsipas to win his 10th AO title, equals Nadal's record

Image Source: Twitter

Novak Djokovic achieved a historic feat on Sunday when he clinched his record-tying 22nd Grand Slam title at the Australian Open, further solidifying his place at the top of the 'Big Titles' Race ahead of Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

The Serbian champion defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 7-6(4), 7-6(5) in a thrilling championship match at Melbourne Park, claiming his 66th 'Big Title' - a feat that includes trophies from Grand Slam championships, the Nitto ATP Finals, ATP Masters 1000 tournaments, and Olympic singles gold medals.

Djokovic feeling all the emotions after his historic 10th Australia Open win pic.twitter.com/1UggVgfg28 — Eurosport (@eurosport) January 29, 2023

Novak Djokovic is seven major titles ahead of his closest competitors. Rafael Nadal has won 59 titles, while Roger Federer, who retired at the 2020 Laver Cup, ended his career with 54. Djokovic's

It was a historic two weeks Down Under for Novak Djokovic, who achieved a record-breaking 10th Australian Open title. The 35-year-old has now won more championships at the season's first Grand Slam than any other, with Wimbledon (7) coming in second. This remarkable feat further cements Djokovic's legacy as one of the greatest tennis players of all time.

Novak Djokovic became the third-oldest man in the Open Era to claim victory at the Australian Open, behind only Ken Rosewall and Roger Federer, who both achieved the feat at the age of 36. With his triumph against Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final, the Serbian has also extended his winning streak against Top 5 opponents at the tournament to an impressive 17 matches.

The triumphant return of Novak Djokovic to the World No. 1 spot in the Pepperstone ATP Rankings on Monday will mark the beginning of his record-breaking 374th week at the top.

