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Kylian Mbappe to miss El Clasico vs Barcelona? Real Madrid drop big update

Real Madrid could face a major setback ahead of the highly anticipated El Clasico against Barcelona due to uncertainty around Kylian Mbappé's availability.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Apr 27, 2026, 08:42 PM IST

Kylian Mbappe to miss El Clasico vs Barcelona? Real Madrid drop big update
Kylian Mbappe was seemingly injured during a match against Real Betis
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Real Madrid on Monday confirmed that their star player, Kylian Mbappe, has suffered a leg injury and was diagnosed with a semitendinosus muscle injury. In a statement issued on Monday, the club said that Mbappe's recovery will be monitored by the Real Madrid Medical Services. ''Following tests carried out today on our player Kylian Mbappe by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a semitendinosus muscle injury in his left leg. His recovery will be monitored,'' the statement read.

 

During the clash with Real Betis, Mbappe was asked to come off last in the second half and was substituted in the 81st minute. He was replaced by Gonzalo Garcia. Earlier, Real Madrid coach Alvaro Arbeloa said that Mbappe experienced discomfort and requested to be substituted.

''I have no idea. He felt some discomfort. We will see how he evolves over the next few days,'' Arbeloa said in the post-match presser.

After the injury, Mbappe is doubtful for the El Clasico clash against arch-rivals Barcelona, scheduled to be played on May 11. For those unversed, Mbappe is the top scorer during the ongoing La Liga season with 24 goals.

Real Madrid are in second place in the tournament with 23 wins, five draws, and five losses with 74 points. They are 11 points away from the table toppers, Barcelona.

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