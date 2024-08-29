Kylian Mbappe's X account hacked, controversial posts on Cristiano Ronaldo-Lionel Messi go viral

Fans were shocked as several provocative posts were shared from Mbappe's account, including one discussing the longstanding Messi-Ronaldo rivalry.

Real Madrid's star footballer Kylian Mbappe's X (formerly Twitter) account was hacked on Thursday, resulting in a controversial post about Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi going viral. Fans were shocked as several provocative posts were shared from Mbappe's account, including one discussing the longstanding Messi-Ronaldo rivalry that garnered significant attention from football enthusiasts. The hackers continued to post about Manchester United, Manchester City, and Tottenham before the account was successfully recovered and all unauthorized posts were promptly deleted.

The hack saw Mbappé's account firing off multiple posts centred around Manchester United, including a declaration that "Manchester is Red" and even praising a popular United fan account, @UTDTrey, as "the best account on ft (football Twitter)." When a user replied whether Mbappe prefers a move to London, the hacked account wrote, “London is s*** bro.”

Another tweet saw a message in favour of Cristiano Ronaldo over Lionel Messi, calling Ronaldo "the greatest football player of all time," while insulting the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi with a derogatory term.

The provocative content of these posts has further fueled the heated debates surrounding the rivalry between Ronaldo and Messi, especially now that Mbappe has joined Real Madrid.

Mbappe recently made a sensational move from PSG to Real Madrid, achieving his first trophy with the club at the UEFA Super Cup where he also scored his inaugural goal.

Despite his strong start, his performance in La Liga has recently declined, as he has been unable to score a goal in the league. He participated in matches against Mallorca (1-1) and Valladolid (3-0), but his inability to find the back of the net has generated conversations on various social media platforms.

"His last goal was on August 14th. It has only been two weeks since, that is no reason to worry. Neither we are not worried as a club, nor him," Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti told reporters.

"He is very happy here, delighted, sure he wants to score in the next game. So does Vinicius, who has yet to score this season and I don’t see him worried either.”

Also read| What awaits Jay Shah in his new position as ICC chairman?