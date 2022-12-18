Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeSports

Kylian Mbappe spoils Lionel Messi's World Cup party in 90 seconds, internet ERUPTS

France looked done and dusted but a super-sub spark and Mbappe's roaring brilliance have spoiled Messi's World Cup party.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 18, 2022, 10:55 PM IST

Kylian Mbappe spoils Lionel Messi's World Cup party in 90 seconds, internet ERUPTS
Photo: Twitter

ARG vs FRA FIFA World Cup 2022: Lionel Messi was set to fulfil destiny with a two goal lead till late into the seveties but then France roared back. It was none other than his Paris Saint Germain teammate Kylian Mbappe who suddenly turned the tables scoring twice in 90 seconds. 

Argentina had earlier taken a comfortable lead with a Lionel Messi penalty and an Angel Di Maria goal after a wonderful counterattack to pave way for a 2-0 win. France was unsuccessful for large parts of the game but bounced back after substitute Randal Kolo Muani provided the spark. Kylian Mbappe converted the penalty after veteran defender Nicolas Otamendi brought down Muani inside the box. Mbappe found a way back into what was a dismal game for him so far but he was not done yet.

 

 

A wonderful volley followed in what was quite literally the next proper move of the match as Mbappe put the ball into Emiliano Martinez's net for the second time within two minutes. As France ad Mbappe left Argentina and Messi stunned, internet erupted in memes. Here are some of the best ones: 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Mbappe's stunning comeback took the match into extra time with momentum with France. 

Follow the FIFA World Cup 2022 FINAL live here: LIVE | Argentina 2-2 France FIFA World Cup 2022 final: Kylian Mbappe scores 2 goals in 90 seconds

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Phone Bhoot: Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi show their dance moves in film's music launch
Walnut health benefits: Know 5 reasons to include these healthy nuts in your diet
Bigg Boss: Shiv Thakare-Archana Gautam, Rubina Dilaik-Kavita Kaushik, a look at fights that we can’t forget
Diabetes: 5 breakfast options to maintain blood sugar level
'The Boobless Babe': 28-year-old woman gets both breasts removed despite not having cancer, know her story
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Andhra man injects wife with HIV blood to find excuse for divorce
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.