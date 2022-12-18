Kylian Mbappe spoils Lionel Messi's World Cup party in 90 seconds, internet ERUPTS

Photo: Twitter

ARG vs FRA FIFA World Cup 2022: Lionel Messi was set to fulfil destiny with a two goal lead till late into the seveties but then France roared back. It was none other than his Paris Saint Germain teammate Kylian Mbappe who suddenly turned the tables scoring twice in 90 seconds.

Argentina had earlier taken a comfortable lead with a Lionel Messi penalty and an Angel Di Maria goal after a wonderful counterattack to pave way for a 2-0 win. France was unsuccessful for large parts of the game but bounced back after substitute Randal Kolo Muani provided the spark. Kylian Mbappe converted the penalty after veteran defender Nicolas Otamendi brought down Muani inside the box. Mbappe found a way back into what was a dismal game for him so far but he was not done yet.

It had to be @KMbappe wow this game looked done. France we’re poor for 75 mins. It was the Messi show. Then France came alive. What a final it’s been. Extra time it is. #France #Mbappe #Argentina #Worldcupfinal #Qatar2022 #Worldcup pic.twitter.com/GjkpdkWzFe — Lianne Sanderson (@liannesanderson) December 18, 2022

A wonderful volley followed in what was quite literally the next proper move of the match as Mbappe put the ball into Emiliano Martinez's net for the second time within two minutes. As France ad Mbappe left Argentina and Messi stunned, internet erupted in memes. Here are some of the best ones:

Mbappe in the 80th minute of the game: pic.twitter.com/erWtMuDlZU — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) December 18, 2022

Mbappe and Messi in PSG training next week pic.twitter.com/00lhsnntMQ — KFC (@KFC_UKI) December 18, 2022

when messi and mbappe see each other back at psg pic.twitter.com/hbB5k1UHyh — Isaac K. Lee (@IsaacKLee) December 18, 2022

Kylian Mbappe takes centre stage at #FIFAWorldCupFinal & reaction to scoring France equaliser v Argentina shows who he thinks is the main man in global footballhttps://t.co/nMyEOFxPST@TheAthleticFC #ArgentinaVsFrance #FIFAWorldCup #Qatar2022 #ARG #FRA — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) December 18, 2022

Mbappe and Messi at the first PSG practice after the World Cup pic.twitter.com/5DWtm2Ncb9 — (@formullana) December 18, 2022

Mbappe's stunning comeback took the match into extra time with momentum with France.

Follow the FIFA World Cup 2022 FINAL live here: LIVE | Argentina 2-2 France FIFA World Cup 2022 final: Kylian Mbappe scores 2 goals in 90 seconds