Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele fire France past Morocco into FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-finals

France booked their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-finals with a composed victory over Morocco, powered by standout performances from Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele. Les Bleus proved too strong as Morocco's inspiring tournament run came to an end.

Kylian Mbappe wore the captain’s armband for France and put on quite a show. He missed a penalty—first time that’s happened for him since Euro 2020—but he bounced back with a brilliant curling goal right on the hour. Six minutes later, Ousmane Dembele added another, and just like that, France pushed past Morocco 2-0 to secure a World Cup semi-final spot.

Mbappe’s been breaking records all tournament. At 27, he’s now the youngest player to make 20 World Cup appearances for France. With that marvelous strike, he clocked his 20th World Cup goal. Dembele followed up with a low drive, making things comfortable and setting up a semi-final against either Belgium or Spain.

At the moment, Mbappe’s sharing the golden boot lead—eight goals, tied with Messi. He’s also only one goal behind Messi on the all-time World Cup scoring charts.

This match repeated the 2022 World Cup semi-final, but France looked far hungrier. Morocco, who hoped for another semi-final, clearly missed Ismael Saibari, their injured striker. They barely threatened, not managing a shot on target until the 84th minute.

France, aiming to become just the third nation to appear in three consecutive World Cup finals, came out firing. Mbappe, now level with Hugo Lloris for most World Cup appearances by a French player, tested Morocco’s keeper Yassine Bounou early, but Bounou did well to tip his shot wide.

Both teams played it safe at first, knowing that one mistake could cost everything. France got their first big chance in the 28th minute when Mbappe won a penalty, but Bounou guessed right and blocked it calmly.

Right before halftime, Lucas Digne nearly opened the scoring with a thunderous long-range shot that rattled the crossbar. Meanwhile, Morocco struggled to build any real attack—zero shots, on or off target, in the first half.

After the break, Mbappe made up for his miss. One sharp glance, a quick shift, a perfect curling finish—no chance for Bounou. Morocco barely had time to compose themselves before Dembele doubled the lead. He took advantage of the space created by Mbappe’s movement and smashed in his fifth goal of the tournament. Alongside Dembele and Michael Olise, Mbappe’s making the French frontline look unstoppable.

France’s coach, Didier Deschamps, summed it up afterward: “Three semi-finals in a row—feels pretty good,” he said. “It may seem natural, but you’ve still got to deliver. That penalty—when it’s Kylian, he never doubts himself. We’re right where we wanted to be.”

Deschamps brought Mbappe off late on after he took a knock to his ankle, but the message was clear: France are back in the final four, and they look every bit the serious contender.

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