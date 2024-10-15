On Monday, Swedish newspapers Aftonbladet and Expressen reported that a rape investigation had been opened following Mbappe's two-day visit to the Nordic capital.

Swedish prosecutors confirmed on Tuesday a rape probe after media reports suggested that French footballer Kylian Mbappe was being investigated following a visit to Stockholm, but they did not mention the name of the suspect.

"In response to media reports about a suspected rape in Stockholm, the prosecutor can confirm that a criminal report has been submitted to the police," Sweden's Prosecution Authority said in a statement according to an AFP report.

It was stated that the alleged incident took place at a hotel on October 10, but no suspect was named, and authorities mentioned that no additional information could be disclosed at this time.

On Monday, Expressen identified Mbappe as the suspect, citing anonymous sources, while Aftonbladet reported on Tuesday that it too had received information confirming Mbappe's status as the suspect.

Expressen said Mbappe was "reasonably suspected" of rape and sexual assault, the lower of two grades of suspicion in the Swedish legal system.

Contacted by AFP on Monday, Mbappe's entourage said it had no knowledge of a legal complaint made against him.

The French international was not selected for his country's latest round of Nations League matches, so visited the Swedish capital with a group of people last Thursday. According to Aftonbladet, they dined at a restaurant before going to a nightclub. Mbappe and the group left Sweden on Friday.

Aftonbladet reported that the complaint was lodged on Saturday after the alleged victim sought medical assistance. Meanwhile, Expressen stated on Tuesday that police had collected certain items as evidence, including women’s underwear, a pair of black trousers, and a black top.

On Monday, Mbappe claimed in a post on X that there was a connection between the Aftonbladet report and his hearing before a French league committee on Tuesday, amid his ongoing dispute with his former club, Paris Saint-Germain, regarding alleged unpaid wages.

Mbappe claims he is owed 55 million euros ($60 million) by the Qatari-owned French champions.

"FAKE NEWS !!!!. It's becoming so predictable, on the eve of the hearing, as if by chance," Mbappe posted.

(With inputs from AFP)

